Bag Hunger So. MD Seeks Volunteers

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is issuing a call for volunteers for an annual food packing and donation event, Bag Hunger Southern Maryland, on September 23, 2023.

Last year, volunteers packaged a total of 180,000 meals across multiple locations in Southern Maryland and donated them to food pantries, soup kitchens, and homeless shelters. The goal this year is to package 300,000 meals at 10 locations in Southern Maryland.

This is a wonderful initiative to address food security in the region. Groups participating include The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Feed St. Mary’s, Solomons Mission Center, Operation Earnie’s Plate, and All Saints Episcopal Church.