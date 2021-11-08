Author Talk Will Feature Vietnam Veteran

The St. Mary’s County Library will host a virtual Veterans Day Author Talk with Wayne Karlin at 6:30 pm Wednesday, November 10.

Register for the Author Talk here.

Explore the experiences of war veterans through the work of Mr. Karlin, a local author and US Marine Corps Vietnam War veteran.

Following the Vietnam War, Mr. Karlin began an award-winning career documenting the veteran experience on both sides of the conflict. His work includes both fiction and nonfiction books as well as film and radio productions.

The library invites those interested to join the virtual interview as Mr. Karlin discusses his journey in Vietnam, his experiences working with Vietnamese authors and artists following the war, and his career as a professor of languages and literature for over 30 years with the College of Southern Maryland.

Upcoming Event

Another Author Talk will be held with Martha Hall Kelly at 6:30 pm Wednesday, January 5.

Register here.

The New York Times bestselling author of “Lilac Girls” and “Lost Roses” will join the library virtually to talk about her newest novel, “Sunflower Sisters,” which takes place in St. Mary’s County.

Those who enjoyed her previous novels will be thrilled to meet Kelly virtually to discuss her newest novel. In Kelly’s latest novel, readers are introduced to Georgeanna Woolsey of New York City, the great-aunt of Caroline Ferriday from “Lilac Girls.” Inspired by true accounts, “Sunflower Sisters” takes readers to St. Mary’s County during the Civil War, where they meet Anne-May, the mistress of Peeler Plantation, and Jemma, an enslaved girl on the plantation, during the early 1860s.

