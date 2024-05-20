Register for TPP NAE 3-Star Summit

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, May 20, 2024

Register now for the May 29 The Patuxent Partnership/Association of Naval Aviation/Marine Corps Aviation Association panel Naval Aviation Enterprise 3-Star Summit.

Moderator will be VADM Carl “Chebs'” Chebi, commander of the Naval Air Systems Command.

Panelists will be LT GEN Bradford “Gila” Gering, Deputy Commandant for Aviation; VADM Daniel “Undra” Cheever, Commander, Naval Air Forces/Commander, Naval Air Force, US Pacific Fleet; and RADM Michael “Buzz” Donnelly, Director, Air Warfare Division, N98, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations.

The event will be held from 5 to 8pm at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department’s Braddock Social Hall at 46900 S. Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park.

Thank you to sponsor Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Register here. Cost is $15 paid in advance or $25 at the door.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.