May 20, 2024

Register for TPP NAE 3-Star Summit

Posted by on Monday, May 20, 2024 · Leave a Comment 

NAE 3-Star Summit

Register now for the May 29 The Patuxent Partnership/Association of Naval Aviation/Marine Corps Aviation Association panel Naval Aviation Enterprise 3-Star Summit.

Moderator will be VADM Carl “Chebs'” Chebi, commander of the Naval Air Systems Command.

Panelists will be LT GEN Bradford “Gila” Gering, Deputy Commandant for Aviation; VADM Daniel “Undra” Cheever, Commander, Naval Air Forces/Commander, Naval Air Force, US Pacific Fleet; and RADM Michael “Buzz” Donnelly, Director, Air Warfare Division, N98, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations.

The event will be held from 5 to 8pm at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department’s Braddock Social Hall at 46900 S. Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park.

Thank you to sponsor Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Register here. Cost is $15 paid in advance or $25 at the door.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.

Filed under Leader Exclusives, Leader Features · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment