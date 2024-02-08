At Three Notch, a Night on Broadway

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, February 8, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The Newtowne Players will present A Night on Broadway: A Journey Through Love February 9 – 18, 2024, at Three Notch Theatre.

It is a dazzling cabaret show that takes audiences on a romantic journey through the enchanting world of Broadway. Set to a backdrop of love-themed Broadway songs, the performance celebrates the magic and power of love in all its forms.

Through a carefully curated selection of iconic and beloved musical numbers from shows such as “She Loves Me,” “The Color Purple,” and “Wicked,” A Journey Through Love showcases the beauty, heartache, and joy that love brings to the stage.

Please note: The February 15 performance is a sensory friendly performance. This performance starts at 7pm.

Purchase tickets here.

Three Notch Theatre is at 21744 S. Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD.