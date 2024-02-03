Art Park Plan Announced

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, February 3, 2024

(Image from LMAPP)

The Lexington Park Art Park Plan is now available to view online.

The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks partnered with the St. Mary’s County Arts Council to development the arts park plan which aims to enrich Lexington Manor Passive Park.

The need for an art park plan arose from the 2019 Master Plan, which quantified public support for introducing community-based/public art — murals, sculpture, artistic design details, etc. — throughout Lexington Manor Passive Park.

“The St. Mary’s County Arts Council is excited to share this roadmap for implementing art in Lexington Manor Passive Park,” said Susie Glauner, executive director of the arts council. “We want to thank Mahan Rykiel designers, Tom McGilloway, and Megan Oliver, who have delivered a plan based on extensive community feedback and resident input. SMCAC is also thankful for the continued, dedicated partnership with the Department of Recreation & Parks on the Lexington Manor Arts Park project. This plan allows SMCAC to continue its mission of providing access to art for all St. Mary’s County residents and visitors.”

Lexington Manor Passive Park is home to multiple events throughout the year, including the annual Juneteenth Festival, the Cherry Blossom Festival, 5K runs, and other community gatherings. The park is also home to the Southern Maryland Disc Golf Course; the US Colored Troops Memorial and Interpretive Center; and attracts many visitors that enjoy a picnic, walk, jog, stroll, or bike ride.

The Lexington Manor Art Park Plan is available here.