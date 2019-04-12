Alexander Earns Golden Gloves Championship

Great Mills resident Devante “Quiet Storm” Alexander of Great Mills won the local 2019 Washington Golden Gloves Championship in the 141-pound weight class on April 6.

The DC/Maryland/Delaware championship was held at Rosecroft Racetrack in Fort Washington. Alexander, who trains at the Knowledge Boxing Center in Lexington Park, won his very competitive bout via third-round stoppage against Tre’Von Wells of Prince George’s County.

“This is where I am supposed to be. This is my destiny,” Alexander recalled thinking before the fight. “I am here for a reason. God put me in this situation at this time and place because it was predestined. It is my time to show the world who I am.”

Alexander said he trained for multiple hours each day at Knowledge Boxing Center, along with keeping a steady running schedule.

“I fed off the energy of my teammate who already won the Golden Gloves to push through,” he said referring to Phyllis “North Phylly” Almaraz. “This was the hardest we’ve trained for a fight. It was worth it.”

Head Coach Daryl Hinmon called Alexander a “silent warrior.”

He never complains and puts in that good, old-fashioned, hard work,” Hinmon said. “He had a goal, he put that work in at the gym, he achieved his goal. He executed our game plan to a T, and we couldn’t be more proud of the young man. Coach John [Richardson] and myself love him like a son.”

Alexander acknowledged his opponent was very tough. “During the fight, I stayed focused, executed my skills and stuck to the plan my coaches made,” he said. “We came out victorious.”

Hinmon praised his young charge. “If I had to go to war, Devante Alexander is one of the first warriors I would choose. He’s just a solid human being who we can always depend on to give his all. He consistently steps up to the many challenges that boxing and life has thrown his way. He’s a real stand-up guy,” Hinmon said.

Alexander said he felt total satisfaction after the referee stopped the match at the beginning of the third round.

When asked how does it feel to be a Golden Glove champion, Alexander said, “Words cannot explain. I know I am the Quiet Storm and I do not express my emotions in the biggest way. But deep down, I am going crazy. And I cannot stop smiling.”

Alexander and Almaraz will compete in the 2019 Regional Championship on April 27 at Rosecroft.

