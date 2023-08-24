Airport Runway Project Receives Federal Funding

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, August 24, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer joined US Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin to announce $241,949 in federal funding to help the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport complete infrastructure improvements to meet operational needs and safety standards by extending its runway.

Funding is provided through the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

“I was proud to work with Senator Cardin and Senator Van Hollen to secure this funding to ensure St. Mary’s County/Captain Walter Francis Duke Regional Airport can operate as safely and efficiently as possible. Airports like this one are crucial to the surrounding community and to the many travelers and businesses who depend upon them. As House majority leader in the 117th Congress, I was proud to help Democrats enact the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which continues to provide vital funding for this project and thousands of others like it across the country. Now, I’m working with House Democrats and the Biden-Harris Administration to implement these policies and programs in every community in America as chair of the Regional Leadership Council. Whether creating new jobs, rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure, or lowering costs, we will continue investing in Maryland and Investing in America,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said.

“The St. Mary’s County Regional Airport supports our local economy and helps ensure that people, goods, and a range of cargo get where they need to on time. That’s why we fought for this investment to make sure it can continue to serve Southern Maryland’s businesses, residents, and visitors safely and efficiently. We will keep working to secure the funding that helps our local airports remain an engine for economic opportunities so these communities can continue to thrive,” Sen. Van Hollen (D-MD) said.

“St. Mary’s County Regional Airport is a critical part of Maryland’s aviation infrastructure,” Sen. Cardin (D-MD) said. “This investment to extend the airport runway will support the airport’s operational capacity and safety so that it can continue to play a vital economic role for Southern Maryland.”

The Airport Improvement Program funds various types of airport infrastructure projects across the country, including repairs and upgrades to runways, taxiways, airport signage, lighting, and markings – all while creating thousands of good-paying, local jobs, according to the lawmakers.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more information about Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.