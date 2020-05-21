Airport Rules, Standards Topic of Public Hearing

Airport rules and minimum standards for businesses and an aeronautical services ordinance will be the topics at the St. Mary’s County commissioners’ public hearing on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

The hearing will begin at 9 am in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

Due to social distancing guidelines, public hearings are not open to the public. However, the hearings may be viewed on St. Mary’s County Government Channel 95 and YouTube. Citizens may also choose to listen to the public hearing by calling 301-579-7236 with access code 963443.

In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

Written comments via email: csmc@stmarysmd.com

Mail: P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 to speak via telephone during the public hearing

Submit a 3-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com from Thursday, May 20, at 8 am thru Thursday, May 28, at 5 pm

The commissioners will consider all submissions at the public hearing and/or the seven days following the public hearing.

Public hearing guidelines are subject to change. For more information, call 301-475-4200.