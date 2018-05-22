Agile Certified Practitioner Training Set

The Program Management Institute is offering Agile Certified Practitioner training on June 5, 2018, from 8 am to 4 pm. The training is being publicized by The Patuxent Partnership. Registration is due by June 1.

Visit PMI SoMD online to register for this instructor-led training event.

The cost for each trainee is $1,150 and the event will be held at The Patuxent Partnership headquarters in Suite 1035 at 22335 Exploration Drive in Lexington Park.

Each attendee will receive the course workbooks for PMI-ACP; flash cards to help retain information; course completion certificate that includes 21 PMI PDU’s; access to Agile Exams for the practice test for three months after the class ends; and as a bonus, ICAgile ICP Certification.

This training course is considered the best PMI-ACP certification training course on the market. The organization that offers it guarantees that if an attendee who takes the PMI-ACP exam within four weeks after his or her PMI-ACP certification training course has completed does not pass the exam, ASPE will provide that attendee a second examination voucher at the PMI member rate free of charge. All exam-takers must provide ASPE with a copy of their exam scores. Fax the score to 919–816–1710 or email to customerservice@aspeinc.com to get the free voucher. Any attendee who does not pass on the second try will be allowed to re-sit any PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP) Boot Camp session within one year of his or her initial class. Attendees must use their initial class materials when re-taking the course. Students will need to fax in their second exam score to receive their free course credit.

Certification prerequisites include:

2,000 hours of general project experience working with teams. A current PMP or PgMP will satisfy this requirement but is not required to apply for the PMI-ACP training.

1,500 hours working with agile methodologies or on agile project teams. The requirement is in addition to the 2,000 hours of general project experience.

21 contact hours of training for agile practices (provided by taking the class.)

It’s important to note that a minimum of eight registrants are required for the class to proceed. If it is canceled, PMISOMD will assess a 5 percent cancellation fee to cover merchant services fees for the registration and refund transactions.

