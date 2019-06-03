5th District Educators Honored at Luncheon

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer recognized outstanding educators in the region May 24 at a luncheon in Upper Marlboro.

Mr. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) hosted his annual Educators of the Year Luncheon to honor outstanding teachers and principals in the Fifth Congressional District. This year, the congressman recognized 15 exceptional teachers and principals, including The Washington Post’s Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year finalists and County Teacher of the Year Award recipients for Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s counties.

“Teachers are the most important people in our country,” Congressman Hoyer said. “Their tireless efforts to prepare our students for success ought to be lauded regularly. I thank the outstanding teachers and principals who joined us today for the work they are doing each day in the Fifth District.”

“We must ensure teachers have the tools and support they need to do their jobs effectively,” he said. “Investments in early childhood, elementary, and secondary education remains absolutely essential to the success of our communities, our state, and our nation. I look forward to continuing to work with House Educator and Labor Committee Chairman Bobby Scott to support educators across the country. I once again congratulate this year’s outstanding educators and thank them for the critical work they do.”

The following principals and teachers were honored:

St. Mary’s County

Jennifer Cord, White Marsh Elementary School, County Teacher of the Year

Mike Egan, Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center, Washington Post Principal of the Year Finalist

Tracy Harding, Leonardtown High School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year Finalist

Anne Arundel County

Teresa Beilstein, South Shore Elementary School, County Teacher of the Year

Heather Carnaghan, Monarch Global Academy Public Contract School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year Finalist

Nelson Horine, Anne Arundel Evening High School, Washington Post Principal of the Year

Prince George’s County

Samantha Bardoe, Gaywood Elementary School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year Finalist

Angelica Brooks, Bowie High School, County Teacher of the Year

Saundra Carr, Tayac Elementary School, Washington Post Principal of the Year Finalist

Charles County

Kathy Perriello, Henry E. Lackey High School, Washington Post Principal of the Year Finalist

Brooke Shnipes, La Plata High School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year Finalist

Melinda Wright, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, County Teacher of the Year

Calvert County

Brock Fulton, Huntingtown Elementary School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year Finalist

Nathan Kimbro, Huntingtown High School, County Teacher of the Year

Willanette Thomas-Lohr, Huntingtown Elementary School, Washington Post Teacher of the Year Finalist

