5th District Art Competition Winner Named

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Chopticon High School senior Amber Fanelli has reason to celebrate. Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) has announced Ms. Fanelli as the winner of the 2019 Fifth District Art Competition, winning for her piece titled “La Jolla Rocks.”

“I join in congratulating Amber on winning the 2019 Fifth District Art Competition,” said Congressman Hoyer. “Her piece will be an outstanding addition to the selection of artwork in the Capitol complex over the next year. I was extremely impressed by the skill Amber demonstrated in her piece, and I look forward to congratulating her in person in the coming months.”

“I want to thank every student who participated in this year’s competition,” continued Congressman Hoyer. “I am continually impressed by the hard work and creativity that Fifth District students demonstrate each year. I once again congratulate Amber on this well-deserved achievement.”

Ms. Fanelli is a resident of Abell, MD, and is entering her senior year at Chopticon High School. “La Jolla Rocks” is a hyper realistic rendering of beach rocks rendered with Conté crayon.

The Congressional Art Competition offers members of Congress an opportunity to showcase the incredible artistic talent of the high school students in their districts. Since it was established in 1982, the competition has involved participation by hundreds of thousands of students, and the winners have had their artwork hung in the Capitol complex for a year to be seen by the many visitors from across the country who come to the Capitol and by members of Congress each day.

Every year, Congressman Hoyer sends letters to all the high schools in the Fifth District to announce the Congressional Fifth District High School Art Competition. After all entries are submitted, a panel of local judges from the education and business communities participate in a panel to choose the winner.

