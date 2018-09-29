2018 Gubernatorial General Election Deadlines

Important deadlines for the upcoming 2018 Gubernatorial General Election are approaching. The deadline to register to vote, change party affiliation, update an address, and request an alternate polling place for this election is 9 pm Tuesday, Oct. 16.

To vote in the upcoming general election, Maryland residents who are eligible to vote but are not yet registered – including 17-year-olds who will be 18 on or before the Nov. 6 General Election – must register by 9 pm Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. This is also the last day for registered voters to update their address with their local board of elections or change their party affiliation.

St. Mary’s County residents with a Maryland driver’s license or MVA-issued ID may register to vote, change their address or change their party affiliation online here.

Voters and members of the military, their spouses and dependents who are overseas and who do not have a Maryland driver’s license or MVA-issued ID, may also register or change their address or party affiliation online using different identifying information.

Paper voter registration applications must be hand-delivered or mailed to the St. Mary’s Board of Elections. A hand-delivered application must be received by the St. Mary’s Board of Elections by 9 pm Oct. 16, 2018, and a mailed application must be postmarked by Oct. 16, 2018.

Voter registration applications are available throughout Maryland at the following locations:

Local boards of elections, recruitment offices of the US armed forces, Motor Vehicle Administration offices, public institutions of higher education, State Department of Health offices, marriage license bureaus, local department of Social Services offices, post offices, Offices on Aging, public libraries, Division of Rehabilitation Services, State Board of Elections, and the MTA Paratransit Certification Office.

Voters may also call 1-800-222-8683 to request an application by mail or download and print a voter registration application at elections.maryland.gov/voter_registration/application.html.

Most of Maryland’s polling places are accessible to voters with disabilities. An elderly voter or a voter with a disability who is assigned to an inaccessible polling place may ask to be reassigned to an accessible polling place. This request must be submitted in writing by 9 pm Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. The request form is available here.

Voters can also call 1-800-222-8683 to request a form by mail. On receipt of a timely request, the St. Mary’s Board of Elections will review the request and determine whether there is an accessible polling place with the same ballot as the voter’s home precinct and notify the voter of the status of his or her request.

To verify voter registration status or to find out if an assigned polling place is accessible, voters may visit voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch.

The 2018 Gubernatorial General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Starting Thursday, Oct.25 through and including Thursday, Nov. 1, voters may vote in person between 10 am and 8 pm at the designated early voting center in their county of residence. Information about early voting centers and early voting in general is available at elections.maryland.gov/voting/early_voting.html.

For more information, voters may contact the St. Mary’s Board of Election at 301-475-4200, ext. *1625 or the State Board of Elections at 1-800-222-VOTE (8683) or visit the elections board website.

Public Logic and Accuracy Demonstration

The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections will conduct a Public Logic and Accuracy Demonstration on the DS200 Ballot Scanner and the Express Vote voting equipment at 10 am Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Testing will take place at the Election Warehouse (site of the old Carver Elementary School) at 47382 Lincoln Ave. in Lexington Park. Call Wendy Adkins at 301-475-4200 ext. *1613 with questions.

