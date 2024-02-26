19 Selected for LSM Leaders Program

Nineteen local professionals have been selected for the Leadership Southern Maryland Emerging Leaders Program Class of 2024.

From St. Mary’s County

Danielle Barber, Outreach Specialist, Nonprofit Institute at the College of Southern Maryland

Holly Fabbri, Associate Director of Alumni Relations, St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Melissa Golowski, Employer Relations & Events Coordinator, St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Emma Green, Executive Director, St. Mary’s River Watershed Association

Taylor Hagen, Human Resource Specialist, Precise Systems

Nivea Ohri, Attorney, Baldwin, Briscoe & Steinmetz PC

Megan Pietryka, Data Scientist, KAIROS Inc.

Abigail Thompson, Business Operations Analyst and Front Line Leader, KAIROS Inc.

Anna Wells, Assistant Engineer, St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission

From Anne Arundel County

Erika Mitchell, Supervisor, Askey, Askey & Associates, CPA, LLC

From Calvert County

Heather Conner, Volunteer Services Manager, Hospice of the Chesapeake

Jessicca Gaetano, Planner III, Dept. of Planning & Zoning, Calvert County Government

Emily Johnson, Loan Originator, First Home Mortgage

Paul Nicholson, Lieutenant/Shift Supervisor, Emergency Medical Services, Calvert County Government

Mackenzie Orange, Community Programs and Data Coordinator, CalvertHealth Medical Center

Michael Peters, Coordinator—Sponsored Programs, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science

Emily Sullivan, Therapeutic Recreation Coordinator, Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation

From Charles County

Cal Carpenter, Inspector, Charles County Government

Jordan Hammonds, Maintenance Technician, Charles County Government

The class convened for an opening orientation January 12 at Calvert County Library Prince Frederick.

From January through June, they will strengthen their leadership acumen, deepen their understanding of community needs in Southern Maryland, and expand their professional networks. The experience will conclude with a closing retreat and graduation June 21.

Leadership Southern Maryland is an independent, educational leadership development organization designed to broaden the knowledge base of early, mid-career, and senior-level public and private sector professionals about the critical issues, challenges, and opportunities facing the region.

Founded in 2008, the nonprofit has graduated more than 500 regional leaders.