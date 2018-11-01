10 Chinese Spies Charged With Theft

Pratt and Whitney’s turbofan engine

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

The Justice Department unsealed charges this week against 10 Chinese spies, hackers, and others accused of conspiring to steal sensitive commercial airline and other secrets from US and European companies. The Washington Post reports that the indictment marks the third time since September that the US has brought charges against Chinese intelligence officers and their recruits for stealing American intellectual property. Jet engine technology was the prize, reports Bloomberg. The alleged conspiracy ran for at least five years beginning in 2010, and focused on the theft of technology underlying a turbofan engine used in US and European commercial jets.

Canada expects to accept formal bids for a new fighter jet in May, with the first aircraft delivered by 2025, according to Canadian government procurement officials, reports Defense News. The aircraft will replace Canada’s current fleet of CF-18 fighter jets. The aircraft expected to be considered include Lockheed Martin’s F-35, the Eurofighter Typhoon, the Dassault Rafale, Saab’s Gripen, and the Boeing Super Hornet.

Russia’s only aircraft carrier is damaged when dock sinks, crane punches a huge hole in ship, reports Military Times. One person is missing and four are injured when the floating dock sank early morning in Murmansk, dropping a 70-ton crane on the deck of the Admiral Kuznetsov carrier.

The newly elected governor of the southern Japanese island of Okinawa wants the US to stop building a disputed military base and build peace instead, reports AP. Denny Tamaki took office Oct. 4 after campaigning to move a US Marine base off the island and for the American military presence on Okinawa to be reduced. The small island hosts about half of the 54,000 American troops stationed in Japan and accounts for 64 percent of the land used for US military bases.

A new movie could do for submariners what “Top Gun” did for Navy pilots, reports The Virginian-Pilot. The Navy Times reviews the action film “Hunter Killer” about the high-stakes world of modern undersea warfare.

The more than 5,200 active-duty troops being sent by President Donald Trump to the US-Mexico border will be limited in what they can do under a federal law that restricts the military from engaging in law enforcement on American soil, report Military Times. That means the troops will not be allowed to detain immigrants, seize drugs from smugglers, or have any direct involvement in stopping a migrant caravan that is still about 1,000 miles from the nearest border crossing.

Kepler, NASA’s vaunted planet-hunting space telescope, has run out of maneuvering fuel and is being retired, reports The New York Times. After nine and a half years in orbit, 530,506 stars observed, and 2,662 planets discovered around other stars, the little spacecraft will be left to drift forever around the sun. Astronomers mourned the loss but celebrated a mission that changed their lives and enlarged the universe and its possibilities.

A massive search effort has identified the possible seabed location of the crashed Lion Air jet, reports AP. The head of the National Transportation Safety Committee, says that the pings detected by search teams are definitely from the aircraft’s flight recorder because of their regular interval. The disaster has reignited concerns about safety in Indonesia’s fast-growing aviation industry, which was recently removed from European Union and US blacklists, and also raised doubts about the safety of Boeing’s new generation 737 MAX 8 plane.

The University System of Maryland Board of Regents sided with the football coach over the president of its College Park campus, sending Maryland Coach DJ Durkin back to his College Park office, and pointing Wallace D. Loh, who has led the campus for the past eight years, toward retirement, reports The Washington Post.

Contracts:

Dyncorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded $54,411,494 for modification P00015 to exercise an option to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursable contract (N6893617C0052). This option provides for aircraft maintenance, modification and aircrew support for the Naval Test Wing Pacific. Support to be provided includes organizational-level aircraft maintenance and logistics support on aircraft, systems/subsystems aircrew systems, search and rescue equipment, and support equipment for P-3 Orion, C-130 Hercules, F/A-18 Hornet, EA-18G Growler, AV-8B Harrier II, and H-60 Black Hawk aircraft. Work will be performed in China Lake, California (50 percent); Point Mugu, California (40 percent); Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii (2 percent); Lemoore, California (2 percent); Patrick AFB, Florida (1 percent); Holloman AFB, New Mexico (1 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (1 percent); Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS), Yuma, Arizona (1 percent); MCAS Miramar, California (1 percent); and North Island, California (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2023. Fiscal 2019 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $30,123,601 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity.

Millennium Corp., Arlington, Virginia, is awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide program management support services for the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). This contract is an additional award against a previously announced multiple award contract, with an estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts of $960,000,000, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Services to be provided include leading, facilitating, and ensuring the strategic planning, implementation, coordination, integration, and evaluation of programmatic activities and administrative systems for NAVAIR managed programs’ program executive offices. Work will be performed at various locations within the NAVAIR Patuxent River, Maryland, commuting area and is expected to be completed in June 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals as a 100 percent small business set-aside, with 84 offers received. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-19-D-0003).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $64,290,305 modification to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-18-C-1048) that exercises an option to procure one lot of F-35 training devices for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida (47 percent); Sterling, Virginia (28 percent); Wilsonville, Oregon (7 percent); Cleveland, Ohio (4 percent); Reston, Virginia (4 percent); Alameda, California (3 percent); London, United Kingdom (3 percent); Bristol, United Kingdom (2 percent); and Tampa, Florida (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2021. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $64,290,305 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Boston Consulting Group, Bethesda, Maryland, was awarded $21,195,935 for firm-fixed-price order N0042119F0106 against a previously issued General Services Administration, Federal Supply Schedule contract (GS-10-F-0253V). This order provides for the implementation of a new Naval Sustainment System (NSS) to include the development of governance, coordination, and accountability mechanisms across the Naval Aviation Enterprise. The commander for the Fleet Readiness Center’s contribution to the NSS will deploy commercial maintenance best practices, tailored to the Navy’s operational requirements and starting position, in order to reduce component repair and heavy maintenance periodic maintenance inspection turnaround times and better enable aviation readiness recovery. Work will be performed in North Island, California (20 percent); Oceana, Virginia (15 percent); Whidbey Island, Washington (15 percent); Jacksonville, Florida (10 percent); Cherry Point, North Carolina (10 percent); Lemoore, California (10 percent); Dallas, Texas (5 percent); Bethesda, Maryland (5 percent); Miramar, California (4 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (3 percent); Washington, District of Columbia (2 percent); and Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2019. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,195,935 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Oct. 30, 2018)

T&E Technologies LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $16,943,111 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for technical, environmental, and encroachment services in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division’s Range Sustainability Office. Services to be provided include encroachment analysis, environmental studies and documentation, natural resources documentation, geospatial analysis for resource management and land use planning and geophysical resources analysis. Work will be performed in China Lake, California (80 percent); Pt. Mugu, California (15 percent); and Patuxent River, Maryland (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2023. Fiscal 2019 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $100,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposals as a 100 percent small business set-aside, with two offers received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, California, is the contracting activity (N6893619D0009). (Awarded Oct. 29, 2018)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. – Marine Systems, Sunnyvale, California, was awarded $10,851,494 for cost-plus incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification P00020 to a previously awarded contract (N00030-16-C-0015) to provide support for technical engineering services, design and development engineering, component and full scale test and evaluation engineering, and tactical underwater launcher hardware production supporting the development and production of the Common Missile Compartment. Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, California (55 percent); Ridgecrest, California (20 percent); Cape Canaveral, Florida (10 percent); Bangor, Washington (5 percent); Kings Bay, Georgia (5 percent); Barrow-In-Furness, England (2 percent); New London, Connecticut (1 percent); Quonset Point, Rhode Island (1 percent); and Arlington, Virginia (1 percent), with an expected completion date of Oct. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2018 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,293,546; and United Kingdom funding in the amount of $2,679,700 are being obligated on this award. Funds in the amount of $2,293,546 expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Subject to the availability of funding, fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation; and United Kingdom funding in the amount of $5,878,248 will be obligated on this award. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

ENSCO Inc., Springfield, Virginia, has been awarded a $34,987,670 modification (P00048) to contract FA8806-17-C-0001 for range and network division system engineering and integration. The modification provides for the continued support in engineering, architectural and integration efforts. Work will be performed at Los Angeles Air Force Base, California; and Peterson AFB, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2019. Fiscal 2019 Air Force space funds in the amount of $7,984,682; fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $6,035,870; and fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,975,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $97,783,871. Space and Missile Center, Los Angeles AFB, California, is the contracting activity.

Sierra Nevada Corp., Hagerstown, Maryland, has been awarded a $23,813,528 definitization modification (PZ0013) to contract FA8620-16-C-4003 for the Saudi King Air 350 program. This contract provides for the modification of two King Air 350 extended range aircraft with intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance/synthetic aperture radar capability; one transportable ground station; one fixed ground station; and one mission system trainer. Work will be performed in Hagerstown, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by May 2020. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition and one offer was received. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $99,779,067. This contract involves 100 percent foreign military sales to Saudi Arabia. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-16-C-4003).

Federal Prison Industries Inc., doing business as UNICOR, Washington, District of Columbia, has been awarded a maximum $49,920,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for various types of coats. This is a four-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Washington, District of Columbia; Texas; and Illinois, with an April 30, 2023, performance completion date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-19-D-F015).

National Industries for the Blind, Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $8,389,705 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for moisture wicking t-shirts. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Locations of performance are North Carolina, Arkansas, and Virginia, with an Oct. 30, 2020 performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2019 through 2020 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-19-D-B043).

CORRECTION: An additional contractor has been added to the $249,000,000 multiple-award contract announced on Oct. 15, 2018, for providing resources in support of the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical and Biological Defense to include its headquarters, directorates and five joint project managers. Edmond Scientific Co., Alexandria, Virginia (W911QY-19-D0015), will also compete for each order of the firm-fixed-price contract. All other information in the contract announcement is correct.

