1 Saturday, 9 Inspiring Speakers

Join TEDxGreatMills for a day of inspiring speakers as participants explore Emerge! Reframing, Rebuilding, Reconnecting. Pre-registration is required to join the virtual event to be held from 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday, September 18. TEDxGreatMills is open to the public; all ages are welcome. Register here.

Tickets are free, but donations will be gladly accepted.

What is TEDx?

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TED has created a program called TEDx. TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. The event is called TEDxGreatMills, where x = independently organized TED event. At a TEDxGreatMills event, TED Talks video and live speakers will combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. Interested in learning more about TEDx? Check out their program here. Speakers September 18 will include: