September 12, 2021

Art & Lifestyle:

1 Saturday, 9 Inspiring Speakers -

Sunday, September 12, 2021

Flutist Mitchell to Perform at St. George’s -

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Newtowne Players’ 18th Season Begins -

Friday, September 10, 2021

Join in the Veterans Day Parade Nov. 11 -

Monday, September 6, 2021

1 Saturday, 9 Inspiring Speakers

Posted by on Sunday, September 12, 2021 · Leave a Comment 

TEDx

Join TEDxGreatMills for a day of inspiring speakers as participants explore Emerge! Reframing, Rebuilding, Reconnecting.

Pre-registration is required to join the virtual event to be held from 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday, September 18.

TEDxGreatMills is open to the public; all ages are welcome. Register here.

Tickets are free, but donations will be gladly accepted.

What is TEDx?

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TED has created a program called TEDx. TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. The event is called TEDxGreatMills, where x = independently organized TED event.

At a TEDxGreatMills event, TED Talks video and live speakers will combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized.

Interested in learning more about TEDx? Check out their program here.

Speakers September 18 will include:

Filed under Art & Lifestyle, Leader Features · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment