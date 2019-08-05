1.7 Million New Followers Lead to Contest Winners

Rep. Ilhan Omar (R-Minn., 5th) is the 2019 Overall MVP and Freshman MVP in House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer‘s 10th annual Member Online All-Star Competition. The top 50 members, top three committees, and top two caucuses in the competition were able to log 1.7 million new followers in total.

Congressman Hoyer has the full list of competitors, and their scoreboard, on his website.

“I’m pleased to announce this year’s Online All-Stars, who led House Democrats in acquiring 1.7 million new followers on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube during the three-week competition,” Congressman Hoyer said. “That is over 2.5 times more growth than we’ve ever had during the ten years my office has been running the annual contest. Millions more Americans will now regularly see updates of House Democrats’ ongoing work For The People thanks to our collective efforts. I congratulate Rep. Ilhan Omar, who is the first Freshman lawmaker in the contest’s ten-year history to also win the Overall MVP award, as well as Rep. Ayanna Pressley (MA-07), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI-13), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), and Rep. Joaquin Castro (TX-20) for finishing in the top five. I thank all of the members and their staffs for their hard work and innovative efforts over the past three weeks to reach and engage with more Americans online.”

Rep. Omar gained a record 147,853 new followers during the three-week contest in part by standing strong against the president’s attacks against her and other women, celebrating America, expressing her gratitude and pride in presiding over the House, cheering passage in the House of a $15 minimum wage, celebrating diversity at Netroots Nation, criticizing the Muslim ban, playing soccer in the street, speaking out against the president’s indifference toward the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, and calling for diversity in technology careers.

Committee Democrats and caucuses also took part in the competition. The Congressional Black Caucus, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Small Business Committee Democrats, Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats, and Judiciary Committee Democrats were all named All-Stars in 2019.

On the above website, the creative category finalists and winners have been announced for Best Video, Best Graphic, Best Online Ad, Best Franked Email, Best E-Newsletter, and Best Constituent Services Post.

This year’s total of more than 1.7 million new followers for House Democrats on social networks marks a substantial increase over previous years’ contests; see below for a chart tracking the number of followers gained over the past 10 years of the contest.

Members of leadership, while included on the online scoreboard, were not counted in determining All-Stars. Also, former winners of the MVP trophies, while eligible to be named All-Stars, are ineligible to win the same trophy more than once.

