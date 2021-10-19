Wreaths Across America Exhibit Travels to St. Mary’s

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, October 19, 2021

The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is on the road in 2021 and will make stops in Maryland and Virginia.

The exhibit is slated to be at Mission BBQ in California, MD, from 11 am to 8 pm Thursday, November 11. Mission BBQ is at 22599 MacArthur Blvd.

Other area visits will be: Owings Mills on November 5; Fredericksburg, VA, on November 6; Fall Church, VA, on November 7; and the Maryland Irish Festival in Lutherville-Timonium on November 12.

Find a list of stops here.

The goal of the Wreaths Across America exhibit is to bring local communities and the military together with education, stories, and interactive connections. Not only does it help teach the next generation about service and sacrifice, but to share stories of patriotism and love of the country to communities around the United States.

The 48-foot exhibit is equipped with a 24-person screening room that showcases the different aspects of the Wreaths Across America mission through video.

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission to “Remember, Honor, and Teach” is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 US states, at sea and abroad.

National Wreaths Across America Day this year will be December 18. Learn more here.