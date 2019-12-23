With NAVAIR Help, CH-53K Engine Problems Fixed

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, December 23, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Sikorsky has solved its CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter’s gas re-ingestion problem, reports Flight Global, with the help of NAVAIR engineers.

As questions continue to swirl about the vulnerability of US aircraft carriers, Congress cut funding for the Navy’s research effort into a next-generation fighter, reports Defense News, an effort experts say could decide the continued relevance of the aircraft carrier.

The British navy launched one of its F-35Bs from its new HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier in its own waters for the first time, reports Business Insider.

China’s second aircraft carrier has joined its fleet. Shandong is the first aircraft carrier entirely constructed in China, reports Popular Mechanics. The carrier is more capable than the country’s first carrier, carrying 50 percent more fighter planes, though still inferior to a US Navy aircraft carrier.

China is claiming that the reason for a proposed dual-carrier blockade of Taiwan using the recently commissioned Shandong and its older sister carrier Liaoning is to stop the US long-range bombers from taking off from a naval base in Guam, reports International Business Times.

DoD has completed its review of all international military students attending training in the US, but officials declined to say whether any of the checks have turned up information related to the Dec. 6 shooting by a Saudi Arabian national at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, reports Military Times.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened a ruling party meeting to decide on steps to bolster the country’s military capability, reports The Associated Press. There is speculation that North Korea could abandon diplomacy with the US and launch either a long-range missile or a satellite-carrying rocket if its demand for new incentives to salvage nuclear negotiations by year’s end aren’t accepted.

Satellite images show that North Korea has expanded a facility linked to long-range nuclear missile production, reports The Hill.

NBC News reports as the Taliban and the US work toward a deal that would have US troops withdraw from Afghanistan, the militant group’s leaders are trying to present themselves as a political movement ready to responsibly wield power and establish a stable government.

The USS America, designated Landing Helicopter Assault (LHA) 6, has arrived at its new homeport, the US Navy base in Sasebo, Japan, where it joined the US 7th Fleet, reports The Diplomat. The America-class flattop can carry F-35Bs, the US Marine Corps variant of the supersonic fifth-generation F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter, capable of vertical or short takeoffs and vertical landings without requiring a catapult launcher.

ADM James Foggo says that as Russia continues to increase its submarine activity in the Mediterranean, Arctic, and Atlantic, the US Navy should invest in unmanned systems to support forces in the European theater, reports USNI News.

The US Army wants to outfit dogs with tiny cameras and other advanced gear to make them even more effective in combat, reports Business Insider.

A provision in the defense bill bumps up the maximum military spouse reimbursement to $1,000, for relicensing and recertification costs each time they relocate with their service member, reports Military Times.

Convenience store chain Wawa announced a huge data breach, WTOP News reports. Thousands of customers who used debit and credit cards at Wawa stores this year may be impacted.

Boeing launched its Starliner spacecraft capsule early Friday morning but the capsule’s clock was not synced up properly with the timing on the rocket, reports Fox News. It had been expected to return to Earth sometime Sunday.

America is facing a dilemma. What to do now with old, worn-out athletic fields – many of them reaching the end of their life spans? Where do the millions of square feet of synthetic turf go to die? asks Fair Warning.

Contracts:

1CyberForce LLC, Reston, Virginia (FA8771-20-D-0001); Bluewater Federal Solutions Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (FA8771-20-D-0002); Citizant Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (FA8771-20-D-0003); Concept Plus LLC, Fairfax, Virginia (FA8771-20-D-0004); Definitive Logic Corp., Arlington, Virginia (FA8771-20-D-0005); Inserso Corp., Vienna, Virginia (FA8771-20-D-0006); Invictus JV LLC, Reston, Virginia (FA8771-20-D-0007); IPT-Exeter LLC, Billerica, Massachusetts (FA8771-20-D-0008); LifeCycle Solutions JV LLC, Beavercreek, Ohio (FA8771-20-D-0009); McCallie Associates Inc., Bellevue, Nebraska (FA8771-20-D-0010); Mission Assured Solutions LLC, Calverton, Maryland (FA8771-20-D-0011); Obsidian Global LLC, Washington, District of Columbia (FA8771-20-D-0012); OM Partners LLC, Reston, Virginia (FA8771-20-D-0013); Red Cedar Harmonia LLC, Leesburg, Virginia (FA8771-20-D-0014); Riverside Engineering LLC, Vienna, Virginia (FA8771-20-D-0015); Salience Technologies LLC, Leesburg, Virginia (FA8771-20-D-0016); Shearwater Mission Support LLC, Anchorage, Alaska (FA8771-20-D-0017); Tri-ESA LLC, Montgomery, Alabama (FA8771-20-D-0018); Zigabyte Corp., Lugoff, South Carolina (FA8771-20-D-0019); Eminent JV LLC, Fairfax, Virginia (FA8771-20-D-0020); have been awarded a $13,400,000,000 multiple award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Small Business Enterprise Application Solutions. This contract provides a comprehensive suite of Information Technology (IT) services and solutions to support IT systems and software development in a variety of environments and infrastructures. Additional IT services include, but are not limited to documentation operations, deployment, cybersecurity, configuration management, training, commercial off-the-shelf product management and utilization, technology refresh, data and information services, information display services and business analysis for IT programs. Work will be performed according to each individual task order and is expected to be completed by Dec. 18, 2029. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 217 offers were received. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated in each individual task order. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, has been awarded a $1,008,327,355 definitized modification (PZ0012) to previously awarded contract FA8615-17-C-6047 for Active Electronically Scanned Array radars of Air Force F-16 aircraft. This modification is for the definitization of all three programmatic phases to include development and production of up to 372 radars. Work will be performed at Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by May 2027. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $291,167,746. Fiscal 2019 research and development funds in the amount of $679,659 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Fighter Bomber Directorate, F-16 Division, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Cape Fox Federal Integrators LLC, Manassas, Virginia, has been awarded a $20,387,807 firm-fixed-price contract for Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) Squadron Operations Center (SOC) contractor field support representatives. This contract provides for technical services to support Air National Guard (ANG) RPA SOC computer systems. Work will be performed at various ANG sites throughout the continental US and is expected to be complete by Dec. 18, 2021. This award is the result of an 8 (a) sole-source set aside to an Alaskan Native Company. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,070,171 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-20-C-2010).

DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $14,485,558 modification (P00006) on the previously awarded contract for rotary wing maintenance. This contract provides the following services: helicopter maintenance of aircraft assigned to the 11th Wing at Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington. Work will be performed at Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility, Washington, District of Columbia, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2020. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $75,020,715. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,207,129 are being obligated at the time of award. The 11th Contracting Squadron, Services Flight, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA2860-19-C-0005).

Cellphire Inc., Rockville, Maryland, was awarded a $29,252,092 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Cryopreserved platelet development for US Food and Drug Administration licensure. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Rockville, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of July 19, 2026. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,587,158 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W81XWH-20-C-0030).

Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $34,776,103 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-6410 to exercise options for the production of MK54 MOD 1 lightweight torpedo kits, proof of manufacturing components, associated production support material, spares and engineering and hardware support services. This modification combines purchases for the Navy (99%), and the Government of Canada (1%) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Charleroi, Pennsylvania (70%), Salt Lake City, Utah (26%), and Manassas, Virginia (4%), and is expected to be complete by November 2022. Fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $25,697,893, 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy), funding in the amount of $3,350.004, 2019 weapons procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,879,544, 2018 weapons procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,601,167, and FMS Canada funding in the amount of $247,495 will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2018 weapons procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $2,601,167 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Kelvin International Corp., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $19,148,555 firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for development and test as well as associated technical data in support of the production and delivery of a maximum quantity of 102 Cryogenic Service Systems (CSS), to include two pre-production units. The CSS are 2000 gallon metal tanks that store and supply liquid and gaseous oxygen/nitrogen to service support equipment and aircraft systems. The CSS shall replace existing 1000 gallon CSS tanks currently in use throughout the Navy and Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in June 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract is a small business set-aside, competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; three offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (N68335-20-D-0002).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded an $18,629,025 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-6259 to exercise and fund options for the government of Canada under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program naval production, engineering services and required materials. This contract modification purchases for the government of Canada under the FMS program. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (65%); Clearwater, Florida (32%); Syracuse, New York (2%); and Marion, Florida (1%), and is expected to be complete by April 2025. FMS funding in the amount of $14,343,720 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

KPMG LLP, McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a fixed-price contract option with a maximum value of $11,906,037 for audit services of the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Civil Works (CW) and Suballotted Funds Financial Statements. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2020. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition for which three quotes were received. The contract had a 12-month base period plus four individual one-year option periods, with a maximum value of $57,693,820. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $33,346,470. Fiscal 2020 USACE CW revolving funds in the amount of $11,906,037 are being obligated at the time of this option award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-18-F-0039).

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a $7,000,000,000 modification (P00009) to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract FA8205-18-D-0001 for F-22 air vehicle sustainment. This modification provides for the exercise of an option for additional five year ordering period for comprehensive F-22 air vehicle sustainment. Work will be performed at five operational bases: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska; Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada; Tyndall AFB, Florida; Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia; and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii; and at six support locations: Edwards AFB, California; Palmdale, California; Hill AFB, Utah; Tinker AFB, Oklahoma; Sheppard AFB, Texas; and Warner Robins AFB, Georgia; as well as at other potential stateside and overseas locations, combat deployment and en-route support bases, potential locations through depot partnering agreements and system program office locations and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2032. This contract action is the result of a sole-source acquisition. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded a $1,955,776,266 fixed-price-incentive firm target modification to a previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2301 for the detail design and construction of four Multi Mission Surface Combatant ships (MMSC). The awarded contract includes associated cost-plus-fixed-fee class design and related material and firm-fixed-price integrated data environment. The MMSC is based on the freedom variant of the Navy Littoral Combat Ship class, and is being procured by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) under the auspices of the Navy’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. The detail design and construction of four Multi Mission Surface Combatant ships is part of the Foreign Military Sales agreement between the US and the KSA. This sale contributes to the foreign policy and national security of the US by helping to improve the security of a strategic regional partner. Only foreign military sales funds from the KSA will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in Marinette, Wisconsin (50%); Washington, District of Columbia (17%); Baltimore, Maryland (9%); Moorestown, New Jersey (7%); Clearwater, Florida (2%); Beloit, Wisconsin (1%); Salt Lake City, Utah (1%); Pascagoula, Mississippi (1%); Fitchburg, Massachusetts (1%); Hampton, Virginia (1%); areas outside the US (8%); and other areas in the US (2%), and is expected to be complete by June 2026. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded a $251,552,634 modification (P00009) to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract (N00019-18-C-1028). This modification procures three low rate initial production lot 4 MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft, ground stations, trade studies, tooling and associated support equipment. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (30.5%); Red Oak, Texas (12%); Palmdale, California (10%); Baltimore, Maryland (9.7%); Salt Lake City, Utah (7.9%); Bridgeport, West Virginia (4.9%); Indianapolis, Indiana (3.8%); Moss Point, Mississippi (3.6%); Chantilly, Virginia (3.5%); Waco, Texas (1.7%); San Clemente, California (1.3%); various locations within the continental US (9.7%); and various locations outside the continental US (1.4%), and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $251,552,634 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Assurance Technology Corp., Carlisle, Massachusetts, is awarded a $193,664,088 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the research and development of transmitting energy for radio frequency systems. Work will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia (85%); and Carlisle, Massachusetts (15%) with an expected completion date of December 2024, if all options are exercised. The period of performance is sixty months including a twelve month base period, and four, twelve month option periods. Fiscal 2019 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $50,000 are obligated at time of award with a base value of $40,394,594 and options at $153,269,494, none of which will expire at end of current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under solicitation N00173-19-R-LN11, transmitting energy radio frequency systems. One proposal was received in response to the solicitation. The Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00173-20-C-2011).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $91,909,478 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering, technical, design, configuration management, integrated logistics support, database management, research and development, modernization, planning yard and industrial support for operational nuclear strategic and attack submarines. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia (93%); Bremerton, Washington (2%); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (2%); Kittery, Maine (2%); and Groton, Connecticut (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2021. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $454,132,632 and be complete by September 2024. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy); 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); and working capital funding in the amount of $5,358,213 will be obligated at time of award and $620,182 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(3), this contract was not competitively procured (to maintain a facility, producer, manufacturer, or other supplier available for furnishing property or services in case of a national emergency or to achieve industrial mobilization). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-2109).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum, Maryland, is awarded a $35,200,000 firm-fixed-price contract to produce and deliver kits required to modify ALQ-218 avionics in support of EA-18G upgrades for the Navy and government of Australia. Work will be performed at Linthicum, Maryland (90%); and Bethpage, New York (10%), and is expected to be completed in May 2022. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy); and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $35,200,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-19-C-0007).

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Syracuse, New York, is awarded a $23,014,847 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-09-C-6247 to exercise options for fiscal 2020 electronic warfare kits and spares. Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York (99%); and Manassas, Virginia (1%), and is expected to be complete by September 2022. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $23,014,847 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

AECOM Management Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, is awarded a $17,971,335 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N64267-19-C-0036 to exercise options for the operations, maintenance, engineering, and management services in support of combined tactical training range systems and equipment. Work will be performed in Fallon, Nevada (30%); Havelock, North Carolina (15%); Yuma, Arizona (14%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (14%); Atloona, Florida (5%); Beaufort, South Carolina (4%); Key West, Florida (4%); Manns Harbor, North Carolina (3%); Jacksonville, Florida (3%); Whidbey Island, Washington (3%); El Centro, California (2%); Miramar, California (2%); and Lemoore, California (1%), and is expected to be complete by March 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $6,102,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, Norco, California, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin, Mission Systems and Training, Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded $15,238,337 cost-plus award-fee change order, N62786-19-F-0069, against the previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00024-15-G-2303 to provide engineering and management services for Littoral Combat Ship 17 (LCS)- Post Shakedown Availability (PSA). This order is for the planning of LCS-17’s PSA. Lockheed Martin will provide engineering and management services in support of the following: 60,622 man-hours level of effort (LOE) and to provide the work specification, pre-fabrication and material for LCS-17 PSA. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (54%); Hampton, Virginia (13%); Mayport, Florida (23%); and District of Columbia (10%). Work is expected to be completed by March 2021. Fiscal 2014 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy), funding in the amount of $3,277,715 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, United States Navy, Bath, Maine, is the contracting activity.

Rockwell Collins Simulation and Training Solutions, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $13,961,374 modification (P00003) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N61340-18-C-0051). This modification provides for the integration and retrofit of Delta Software System Configuration 3 onto four Distributed Readiness Trainers (D-DRT) in support of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Integrated Training System. The D-DRT is a medium fidelity tactics trainer focused on interoperability for distributed training. Work will be performed in Sterling, Virginia (60%); Iwakuni, Japan (20%); Point Mugu, California (10%) and Norfolk, Virginia (10%), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,961,374 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Ernst and Young LLP, Washington, District of Columbia, is being awarded a labor-hour contract option with a maximum value of $39,653,808 for audit services of the Navy. Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2020. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition for which two bids were received. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $111,333,543. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance, Navy funds in the amount of $39,653,808 are being obligated at the time of this option award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-17-F-0101).

General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a $36,283,649 modification (P00047) to previously awarded contract HR0011-16-C-0001 for classified information technology services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $157,435,847 from $121,152,197. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of February 2021. Fiscal 2019 research and development funds in the amount of $1,698,011 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

