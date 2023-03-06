Williams, Kowieski Join LSM Board

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, March 6, 2023

Marsha Williams and Michelle Kowieski are new members of the Leadership Southern Maryland Board of Directors.

Ms. Williams is a partner at Williams, McClernan, & Stack LLC, a law firm in Leonardtown. She has been a practicing attorney in Southern Maryland for more than 20 years.

Raised in Camden, NJ, she attended Rutgers University – New Brunswick (Douglass College), where, in 1997, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and a certificate in criminology. In 2000, she earned her Juris Doctorate from Howard University School of Law. Upon graduating from law school, Ms. Williams began her legal career with the House of Ruth of Maryland.

In 2002, she joined Maryland Legal Aid’s Southern Maryland office as a staff attorney and, in 2014, was promoted to senior attorney. In January 2018, she partnered with two other women to form Williams, McClernan, & Stack LLC. She is married and has one son.

Ms. Williams is a member of the LSM Class of 2021.

Ms. Kowieski is the owner and founder of The Kowieski Group, a local woman-owned small business focused on assisting other companies with solving their most pressing strategic growth issues. She graduated from St. Mary’s College of Maryland with a degree in economics. She has two grown children, and lives in St. Mary’s County with her husband Mark and youngest daughter Kayla.

In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, photography, and perpetually learning how to golf.

Ms. Kowieski is a member of the LSM Class of 2011.

Leadership Southern Maryland is an interactive and life-enriching nine-month, tuition-based “behind-the-scenes” experience designed to enhance the collaborative abilities of the region’s top senior professionals.