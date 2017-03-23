When School Is Out, Art Is In at Annmarie

Spring break is coming up fast for Calvert County students, and Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center has plenty of activities to keep kids busy while they’re out of school. The annual Spring Break Day Camp is scheduled and ready to go, because when school is out, art is in at Annmarie.

Thursday’s Agenda

On Thursday, April 13, from 9 am to 3:30 pm, kids in kindergarten to fifth grade can enjoy Crazy for Color. The students will spend a fun-filled day learning all about art and nature. They will get creative with color. Kids will explore color theory and Pop art as they create larger-than-life sculptures and their own beautiful, vivid masterpieces. Every kid should be sure to dress for a mess, and bring a lunch and a water bottle.

Friday’s Agenda

Kids between kindergarten and fifth grade can attend Playful Perspectives from 9 am to 3:30 pm April 14. On this day, kids will learn to use lines to make beautiful art with interesting angles. Every student will explore the various ways they can create perspective and optical illusions in drawings, paintings, and sculptures. Each kid should dress for a mess, have their lunch with them, and bring a water bottle.

Monday’s Agenda

For Monday’s day camp, April 17, kindergarteners through fifth-graders can participate in Daring Dimensions from 9 am to 3:30 pm. Kids will explore the puzzling world of two-dimensional tessellations. The students will transform two-dimensional shapes into three-dimensional forms, design their own emojis and them turn them into sculptures. Every kid should dress for a mess, and bring their lunch and their water bottles.

Most of all, every kid should be ready to have fun and be creative!

For more information, call 410-326-4640 or visit the Annmarie Garden website, listed above.

Calvert County’s Spring Break is April 13-18, 2017. St. Mary’s County schools are on Spring Break April 10-13.

About Annmarie Garden

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is in scenic Solomons, Maryland, on the Chesapeake Bay. Annmarie Garden is located just off Route 2/4, on Dowell Road.

The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest past permanent and loaned sculpture, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art. Annmarie also presents a variety of award-winning special events, rotating gallery shows, and engaging public art programs. Annmarie’s Studio School offers creative classes for all ages and abilities taught by a talented faculty.

To learn more about Annmarie Garden, visit their Leader Member Page.