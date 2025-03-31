When Adults Get It Wrong

We’ve all had moments where we wished we could hit “undo” — a frustrated response, a promise left unkept, or a time when we weren’t as present as we wanted to be. These mistakes can feel heavy, especially when they involve the children we care so deeply about.

But here’s the truth: mistakes are part of being human. And with every misstep, there’s a chance to grow — not just for us, but for the kids in our lives.

Walden Wise introduces its newest guide, When Adults Get It Wrong. This resource is packed with science-backed strategies for transforming mistakes into opportunities for connection, trust, and emotional growth.

Here are three ways we can start:

Acknowledge the Moment: Take responsibility for the mistake. Modeling accountability is one of the most powerful ways we can teach kids about growth. Revisit with Care: Circle back to the moment after emotions have settled. Revisiting shows kids that repair is possible, and relationships can grow stronger through honesty. Practice Self-Compassion: Remember, perfection isn’t the goal. Be kind to yourself and recognize the value of showing kids how to navigate life’s challenges with humility and grace.

When we approach mistakes with care, we teach children that it’s not about avoiding errors — it’s about how we respond to them.

Together, we’re building stronger, more authentic relationships with the children in our lives.

At Walden Wise, we believe each of us has the power — and the meaningful responsibility — to extend this circle of care. By sharing these resources, you’re not just passing along information; you’re offering others a pathway to understanding and peace in their caregiving journey. This is the heart of CoCreating: reaching out, connecting, and expanding a circle of support that touches every child through the adults who care for them, a colleague, a fellow caregiver.

Share what you’ve learned about stress and the U Curve, and let them know they’re not alone.

A conversation, as simple as it may seem, can be the beginning of something profound.

Together, we’re expanding the circle, creating an endless ripple of care and connection. Thank you for being part of this journey.

Here are some ideas to help you get the conversation started:

“Did you know nearly half of parents say they’re so stressed they can barely function? It really made me think about focusing more on managing my own stress. Do you have special things you do for yourself?”

“I came across something interesting from Walden Wise about finding a ‘just right’ level of stress. It’s called the U Curve, and it helps you stay balanced. Have you heard of it?”

“I get these resources from Walden Wise with great ideas on managing stress in a healthy way — for both us and the kids. Let me know if you’d like to check them out, and maybe we can explore some ideas together and talk about it.”

“Sometimes I read things that just ‘get’ what it’s like to care for kids these days. Walden Wise shared something about how understanding our stress helps us support kids better. Have you seen anything like that?

