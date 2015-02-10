What’s Going Where Outside Pax Gate 1-Gate 2?

Posted for Lexington Park Business and Community Association

Announcement of two new eateries, one just outside of each of NAS: Pax Gate 1-Gate 2 heralded the St. Mary’s County government Business Development e-Newsletter upcoming “What’s Going Where?” monthly feature on new or changing retail, service and restaurant businesses in St. Mary’s County.

“For instance,” reads the announcement, “did you know that a Dairy Queen will open in the former Arby’s building located just outside of Gate 2 on Great Mills Road? And, did you hear that the Tides is under new management and will be rebranded as Elements Restaurant and Mixology?

Look forward to the latest tidbits on the County’s traditional businesses in the upcoming What’s Going Where feature story. And remember – Shop Local, Shop Often!”

