US F-22 stealth fighters scrambled on Saturday to intercept four Russian reconnaissance jets off Alaska, reports Reuters. According to NORAD, the Russian Tu-142s did not enter US or Canadian sovereign airspace. Saturday’s intercept was the sixth time the US fighters have intercepted Russian military aircraft near Alaska this month and the 10th time this year, reports Business Insider.

Lockheed Martin has put a hold on F-35 deliveries, reports Military.com. There is an internal gas issue that could cause the jet to explode if struck by lightning. Damage was discovered in an F-35A’s Onboard Inert Gas Generation System, or OBIGGS, during a routine maintenance check, reports Aviation Today.

The US Navy has purchased its first two MQ-9A Reaper drones, reports Defense News. The Reapers will be used for intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance missions as well as persistent strike efforts.

The US Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System is in trouble on Capitol Hill, reports Breaking Defense. Both the House and Senate are concerned about a recent Government Accountability Office report that found the ABMS “as lacking either an articulated acquisition plan, or a clear business case proving its worth to the warfighter and its affordability.” Read the April 2020 report here.

The US Army says banning Confederate flags and renaming posts with the names of Confederate military leaders will have to wait — possibly for a Pentagon-wide order, reports Army Times. The service is, however, instituting some measures designed to reduce the possibility of racial bias within its promotions and military justice systems.

The South China Sea Strategic Situation Probing Initiative, a Chinese think tank, is accusing the US of sending military aircraft to conduct surveillance missions over waters near Taiwan, reports South China Morning Post. Vietnam and the Philippines warned of growing insecurity in Southeast Asia amid concerns that China was stepping up its activity in the South China Sea, reports Reuters.

Australia has accused China of a “sophisticated cyberattack” on the country that affected hospitals and utilities, reports Fox News. India’s Computer Emergency Response Team has issued an advisory to its Indo-Tibetan Border Police regarding a potential cyber attack from China against the Indian Army, reports Business Today.

Breaking Defense reports the Air Force might re-designate some older model F-22 Raptors currently being used for pilot training as ready for combat. This, says Air Combat Command’s Gen. Mike Holmes, is one way to pump up readiness.

Alumni of the US Naval Academy’s first female class have created a petition calling for change and conversation at academy, reports Capital Gazette. One of the petition’s author is Janie Mines, the first Black female midshipman at the academy in 1980. The other is Sharon Disher, who entered the academy in 1976. The petition is calling on the academy and its alumni association to be more inclusive.

Nationwide, the clean energy industry has lost more than 620,000 jobs, or 18% of its workforce, during the pandemic, reports Maryland Matters. In May alone, 27,000 clean energy jobs were lost.

COVID-19 is sweeping through Afghanistan’s security forces, reports The Washington Post. Senior Afghan security officials say the suspected infection rates are up 60% to 90% among their units.

The US and the European Union are working to lift restrictions on overseas travel, reports The Washington Times. “It’s a challenge for all of us to decide how and when to open up our economies and our societies. Everybody’s trying to figure that out,” StateSec Mike Pompeo said.

The University of Maryland School of Medicine has set up a robotic telehealth program, reports WTOP News. At-risk doctors operating robots on wheels are remotely caring for hospitalized patients, including those infected with COVID-19.

The Army is expected to roll out a capability that will allow employees to remotely access sensitive and classified information in the next 30 days, reports C4IRSNET, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep Americans working from home.

Fifty-one advocacy groups are calling on senators to oppose Anthony Tata, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Pentagon policy chief, reports Politico. The groups say Mr. Tata is “patently unfit” for the post of undersecretary of defense for policy, citing derogatory comments he has made.

NavSec Kenneth Braithwaite made his first overseas trip last week since being sworn in May 29, heading back to Norway where he has served as ambassador since February 2018, reports Breaking Defense. NavSec Braithwaite’s trip to Oslo was to formally relinquish his ambassadorship to that country.

James Taiclet has become president and chief executive of Lockheed Martin, succeeding Marillyn Hewson, reports washingtonexec.com. Mr. Taiclet’s career began as a US Air Force officer and pilot. His assignments included the Joint Staff and Air Staff at the Pentagon, and he served in the Gulf War.

Major League Baseball is back! The league announced plans for a 60-game season for 2020, reports CBS Sports. Expect opening day on July 23 or 24.

Republicans in the Maryland Senate are opposing a mail-in election in November, reports Maryland Matters, charging that a vote-by-mail election could lead to voter fraud.

A homeless encampment in Lexington Park created early in the COVID-19 crisis is expected to soon close, cecildaily.com reports. The encampment provided resources to those in need such as tents, 24-hour sanitation, and contact with a homeless action team.

Contracts:

L3 Unmanned Systems Inc., Ashburn, Virginia (H92408-20-D-0001); Precision Integrated Programs LLC Newberg, Oregon (H92408-20-D-0002); Arcturus UAV Inc., Petaluma, California (H92408-20-D-0003); Insitu Inc., Bingen, Washington (H92408-20-D-0004); Wildflower International Ltd., Santa Fe, New Mexico (H92408-20-D-0005); and AAI Corp., doing business as Textron Unmanned Systems Inc., Hunt Valley, Maryland (H92408-20-D-0006), is awarded six indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a maximum combined ceiling of $975,000,000 for Mid-Endurance Unmanned Aircraft Systems IV intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) services in support of US Special Operations Command enterprise requirements worldwide. This multiple-award acquisition supports competition at the task-order level to ensure the most capable platforms and payloads provide real-time, responsive airborne ISR solutions to Special Operations Forces. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount $1,500 have been obligated for each contract at the time of award. The contracts were awarded competitively through a full and open competition with 10 proposals received. US Special Operations Command, Tampa, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, California, is awarded a $333,401,760 modification (P00007) to previously-awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract N00019-19-C-0008. This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of three low-rate initial production MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft, two main operating bases and one forward operating base in an integrated functional capability-four and multiple-intelligence configuration, with associated export compliance support for the government of Australia. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (23.3%); Red Oak, Texas (13%); Palmdale, California (11.5%); Linthicum, Maryland (9.4%); Salt Lake City, Utah (9.3%); Bridgeport, West Virginia (5.2%); McClellan, California (4.7%); Indianapolis, Indiana (4.5%); Moss Point, Mississippi (3.3%); Waco, Texas (2.1%); San Clemente, California (1.5%); Newton, North Dakota (1%); various locations within the continental US (9.8%); and various locations outside the continental US (1.4%). Work is expected to be completed by April 2025. Foreign cooperative project funds for $27,601,190 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, is awarded a $38,824,217 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide MK-41 Vertical Launch System repair and refurbishment. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and potentially other locations based only on an emergent basis. Work is expected to be completed by June 2021. If options are exercised, work will be completed by June 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $5,000 (for the minimum guarantee) will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was procured as full and open competition via the beta.SAM.gov website and one offer was received. The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N50054-20-D-0006).

Q.E.D. Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, is awarded a $14,193,833 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Marine Gas Turbine Alteration Installation Team services in support of the Navy’s Marine Gas Turbine (MGT) program. Work will be performed at various locations throughout the world based on each individual task order. The purpose of the contract is to provide for the installation of shipboard changes in accordance with approved ship change documents and to effect repairs and troubleshooting in accordance with government specifications on ships which utilize MGTs. Work is expected to be completed by June 2026. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $400,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside and competitively procured via the Contract Opportunities website at beta.SAM.gov and two offers were received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-20-D-4015).

Kepler Research Inc., Woodbridge, Virginia, is being awarded a $73,119,865 competitive cost-plus-fixed-fee level-of-effort contract with a two-year base value of $16,925,921 and three one-year options for contracting, compliance, cost/price and operations advisory and assistance services. The work will be performed in the National Capital Region; Dahlgren, Virginia; Huntsville, Alabama; and other locations as directed with an estimated completion date of July 2025. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the beta.SAM.gov website with five proposals received. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,099,719 are being obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0858-20-C-0008).

Marketing Assessment Inc., Sterling, Virginia (SPE2DE-20-D-0015, $48,000,000); and Manus Medical LLC, Richmond, Virginia (SPE2DE-20-D-0014, $30,000,000), have each been awarded a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE2DE-18-R-0001 for medical and surgical supplies. These were competitive acquisitions with 41 responses received. They are five-year contracts with no option periods. Location of performance is Virginia, with an ordering period end date of June 24, 2025, for Marketing Assessment Inc. and July 1, 2025, for Manus Medical LLC. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Apogee Research LLC, Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded a $13,398,315 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion type contract for SymLang, an invariant driven approach to software via symmetries and software. The objective of this effort includes developing novel software systems that enable automated adaptation of the resulting software system to radical changes in requirements and computational environments. SymLang, new programming language and its associated toolchain will allow for the rapid development and adaption of code that is efficient at run-time over a wide range of operating conditions. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia; Menlo Park, California; and Medford, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by June 26, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 20 offers were received. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $766,404 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-20-C-0520).

MCR Federal LLC, McLean, Virginia, was awarded an $8,579,438 modification (000127) to contract W31P4Q-16-A-0016 for technical engineering services in support of the Fixed Wing Project Office. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of July 28, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds; and 2018 aircraft procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $8,579,438 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia, was awarded an $8,440,579 modification (P00019) to contract W15QKN-17-F-0006 to accelerate enhancements to the identity, credential and access management system, as well as continuation of the Army Knowledge Online enterprise services modernization. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 26, 2021. US Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Didlake Inc., Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $62,116,404 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for annual custodial services at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNS) and annexes; the Portsmouth and Little Creek site; and the Naval Amphibious Base (NAB) Little Creek-Fort Story. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia (75%); and Portsmouth, Virginia (25%). The work to be performed provides for annual custodial services, but is not limited to all management, supervision, tools, materials, supplies, labor and transportation services. They are necessary to perform custodial services for office space, restrooms and other types of rooms at the NNS and annexes, Portsmouth and Little Creek site and NAB Little Creek-Fort Story. Work is expected to be completed by June 2025. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $12,128,835 for recurring and non-recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the base period. This contract was procured as a sole-source AbilityOne requirement. The Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-20-D-0055).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $22,791,081 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-4314 for the USS Boise (SSN 764) Smart Start that encompasses continued advance planning, execution services, production and availability preparations for fiscal 2020 USS Boise engineered overhaul. This contract modification includes options, which if exercised, will bring the cumulative value of this action to $22,999,003. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia. The contracted requirements also include continued advance planning, execution services, production and availability preparations necessary to repair and maintain unrestricted operation of the submarine. It also includes upgrades and modernization efforts required to ensure the submarine is operating at full technical capacity as defined in the availability work package during the chief of naval operation’s scheduled availability. Work is expected to be completed by September 2020. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funding in the amount of $22,791,081 will be obligated at time of award, and funding in the amount of $22,791,081 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

International Business Machines Corp., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $7,635,577 modification (P00005) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SP4701-18-C-0048) with four one-year option periods for technical and functional services for the Defense Agencies Initiative. This is a firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract. Locations of performance are Virginia and other areas in the continental US, with a July 31, 2021, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 operations and maintenance funds; and research, development, test and evaluation funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Contracting Services Office, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

