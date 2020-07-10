Webinar: Contributing & Connecting to Community

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, July 10, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The smART Collaboration Working Group is planning the last webinar in its three-part series from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm Tuesday, July 14.

July 14 topic — Contributing & Connecting to Community in Crisis. Share your action group’s accomplishment.

The series has been organized by the smART Collaboration Working Group comprised of members representing government, industry, academia, and non-profits.

In response to COVID-19, self-forming teams in Southern Maryland are demonstrating the spirited collaboration and adaptive thinking that are hallmarks of innovative communities. Join the webinar that takes lessons from these teams to unleash the talent and resources of all who want to help Southern Maryland thrive, in this COVID-19 crisis and beyond it.

In the first webinar, Innovating in Crisis, attendees heard local success stories of collaboration and innovation to support those on the frontlines and others in crisis.

Attendees at the July 14 webinar will share and discover additional community needs. Matt Scassero, director of the UMD UAS Test Site, and Kevin Switick, CEO of AVIAN, will host the webinar from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Learn more and register here.