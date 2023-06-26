Weapons Tests at Dahlgren Prompt Lawsuit by Environmental Groups

Posted by Java Joe on Monday, June 26, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

US Navy weapons tests at the Naval Surface Warfare Center at Dahlgren, VA, have sparked a lawsuit by two environmental groups, reports The Washington Post. The environmentalists allege the testing doesn’t abide by the Clean Water Act. The suit was filed by the Potomac Riverkeeper Network and the Natural Resources Defense Council. Last year, the Navy had said it wanted to expand the 50-mile test range in the Potomac River, moving it closer to the Maryland shore.

All eyes last week were on the coverage of the submersible vessel, with five people aboard, that disappeared on its way to observe the wreckage of the Titanic. Navy Times reports that the US military aided in the search in the northern Atlantic Ocean, with the US Coast Guard leading the search. On Thursday, the Coast Guard said the vessel had imploded near the site of the shipwreck and killed everyone on board, reports The Associated Press, bringing a tragic end to a saga that included an around-the-clock search and a worldwide vigil for the missing vessel.

The United States and India cemented their partnership last week with several new defense deals, reports Defense News. The deals, totaling billions, span a number of industries — including semiconductors, aerospace, and artificial intelligence. During a state visit to the US, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The United States has become one of our most important defense partners. When defense and aerospace in India grow, industries in the states of Washington, Arizona, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania thrive.”

Northrop Grumman has delivered another MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle to the US Navy, reports spacewar.com. The completion of the fourth delivery means that Unmanned Patrol Squadron 19 at Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, FL, is now fully equipped with its first operational orbit.

GEN Eric Smith, the nominee to be the next commandant of the Marine Corps, will not likely get confirmed before his predecessor retires, reports Marine Corps Times. The timeline for his confirmation is unclear, but a US Senate panel advanced the nomination last week. GEN David Berger, who has served in the role since July 2019, must retire July 10. Smith would serve as the acting commandant until the nomination is approved.

The USS Carl M. Levin, a guided-missile destroyer, was commissioned on Saturday at the Port of Baltimore in Maryland, reports Traverse City Record Eagle. The ship was named in honor of the US senator from Michigan and longtime chairman of the US Committee on Armed Services. Levin was born in Detroit on June 28, 1934, and died in 2021.

Navy chief Caprice Pryor died earlier this month after being medically evacuated from the deployed guided-missile destroyer Ramage, reports Navy Times. The service said he suffered a cardiac arrest while the ship was underway in the North Sea.

More families have filed claims against the US Navy for damages related to Hawaii water contamination, reports Navy Times. They allege the service released jet fuel and other contaminants from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Facility into the drinking water at least twice in 2021 and didn’t immediately disclose the incidents.

GOP lawmakers in the US House are targeting diversity training and COVID rules in the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, reports Military Times. The debate on the bill has turned into a referendum on controversial social issues, attaching limits on diversity training, transgender rights, and COVID vaccines. The House’s $874 billion NDAA that advanced Thursday would establish a special inspector general for Ukraine aid, mandate Pentagon cybersecurity cooperation with Taiwan, authorize procurement of nine battle force ships, and permit some aircraft retirements, reports Defense News.

Lawmakers have unveiled a new proposal to use community grants to pair service dogs with struggling veterans, reports Military Times. The Service Dogs Assisting Veterans Act would set aside $10 million annually for nonprofit groups who have trained the dogs and handlers to work with veterans seeking services.

The Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee announced new legislation that would make it easier for the US Department of Veterans Affairs to discipline and fire VA workers, reports Navy Times. The department wants to be able to demote and fire problematic workers more quickly. That would be possible under new accountability rules proposed by the lawmakers.

A $320 million spending plan for Veterans Affairs got US Senate support last week, reports Military Times. But a fight is expected with House counterparts. The measure, adopted by a unanimous vote in the Senate Appropriations Committee, includes a roughly 6% increase in funding for VA operations next fiscal year.

Major Richard Star Act, a bill that would boost disability payouts for injured service members, is advancing in the US House of Representatives, reports Military Times. Veterans advocates have been pushing for the reforms for years.

Scientists at the University of Maryland have created a zinc battery with a biodegradable electrolyte from, of all things, crab shells, reports The Baltimore Sun. The lead author is materials science and engineering professor Liangbing Hu, director of the UMD’s Center for Materials Innovation. The discovery was presented in a paper in the journal Matter.

Getting students outdoors could be the key to improving post-pandemic learning, reports Capital News Service. Outdoor education programs have been proven to have a positive effect on the educational, physical, and emotional development of young people, according to the US Department of Education.

Eighteen million oysters were planted in a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, reports The Star Democrat. The oysters were planted on a Maryland Department of Natural Resources-designated sanctuary as part of Operation Build-a-Reef: Eastern Bay.

Three activist groups opposed to proposed offshore wind energy projects are suing to stop the construction of wind turbines off the New Jersey coastline, reports New Jersey 101.5.

Congressional Republicans are calling on the Government Accountability Office to investigate the impact of offshore wind development along the Atlantic Coast on the fishing industry and the environment, reports Seafood Source.

Newly renovated housing at Fort Meade, MD, is proving to be popular with military families, reports Business Wire. The Army is working to provide more desirable housing options for its members.

Contracts:

Sigmatech Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA248723DA002); Radiance Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA248723DA003); Strategos Consulting LLC, San Diego, California (FA248723DA004); Raven Defense Corp., Albuquerque, New Mexico (FA248723-DA005); Cummings Aerospace Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA248723DA006); Decibel Research Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA248723DA007); Oaklea Simpson Security LLC, Westminster, Maryland (FA248723DA008); Millennium Space Systems Inc., El Segundo, California (FA248723DA009); Altagrove LLC, Herndon, Virginia (FA248723DA010); GaN Corp., Huntsville, Alabama (FA248723DA011); Modern Technology Solutions Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (FA248723DA012); CFD Research Corp., Huntsville, Alabama (FA248723DA013); Trident Research LLC, Austin, Texas (FA248723DA014); Saab Inc., East Syracuse, New York (FA248723DA015); Applied Research Associates Inc., Albuquerque, New Mexico (FA248723DA016); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia (FA248723DA017); Intuitive Research and Technology Corp., Huntsville, Alabama (FA248723DA018); Kratos Technology & Training Solutions Inc., San Diego, California (FA248723DA019); IERUS Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA248723DA020); Solytics LLC, Huntsville, Alabama (FA248723DA021); Wavelink Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA248723DA022); AI Signal Research Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA248723DA023); Georgia Tech Applied Research Corp., Atlanta, Georgia (FA248723DA024); Dynetics Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA248723DA025); Technology Security Associates Inc., California, Maryland (FA248723DA026); Rogue Industries LLC, Fort Walton Beach, Florida (FA248723DA028); Laulima Systems LLC, Charlottesville, Virginia (FA248723DA029); LinQuest Corp., Los Angeles, California (FA248723D-A030); Colsa Corp., Huntsville, Alabama (FA248723DA031); Solutions Through Innovative Technologies Inc., Fairborn, Ohio (FA248723DA032); FAAC Inc., Ann Harbor, Michigan (FA248723DA033); Alion Science and Technology Corp., McLean, Virginia (FA248723DA034); Jacobs Technology Inc., Tampa, Florida (FA248723DA035); Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia (FA248723DA036); PeopleTec Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA2487-23DA037); Signalink Inc., Madison, Alabama (FA248723DA038); Integration Innovation Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA248723DA039); Nou Systems Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA248723DA040); Templar LLC, Richmond, Indiana (FA248723DA041); Aegis Aerospace Inc., Houston, Texas (FA248723DA042); Torch Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA248723DA043); Yulista Integrated Solutions LLC, Huntsville, Alabama (FA248723DA044); EH Group Inc., Tuscaloosa, Alabama (FA248723DA045); Calspan Corp., Buffalo, New York (FA248723DA047); Advanced Strategic Insight Inc., McLean, Virginia (FA248723DA048); and Flight Test & Mechanical Solutions Inc., Huntsville, Alabama (FA248723DA050), have been awarded multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a total ceiling amount of $999,950,435. These contracts provide for research, development, test and evaluation of weapon systems, subsystems, and components. Further, these contracts will provide for the development and integration of highly specialized technologies necessary to meet Department of Defense test user systems under test and facilities needs for developmental test and operational test capabilities. Work will be performed at the contractor’s facilities or other locations determined at the time delivery orders are executed and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition with 49 offers received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,000 for each contract are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Test Center at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, Maryland, was awarded a $49,673,419 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides for engineering, management, technical support, and operational expertise to the Integrated Capabilities Directorate for the improvement of architectures required by the Air Force and Space Force to accomplish their assigned missions. Work will be performed in Laurel, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 7, 2026. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 research and development funds in the amount of $322,817; and fiscal 2023 research and development funds in the amount of $7,510,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-23-C-9302).

CWU Inc., Tampa, Florida, was awarded a $56,564,827 modification (P00045) to contract W50NH9-20-C-0002 for linguist support services. Work will be performed in Augusta, Georgia; San Antonio, Texas; Fort Meade, Maryland; and Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, with an estimated completion date of June 22, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $56,564,827 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Rothe Development Inc. and ARES JV, LLC (ROAR JV), San Antonio, Texas, is being awarded a competitive cost-plus-fixed-fee, level-of-effort contract. The total value of this contract is $96,314,522. Under this new contract, the contractor will provide support that includes conducting numerous cybersecurity test and risk assessment services across all Missile Defense Agency information systems (Business, Mission Support, and Warfighter), their connections and associated test events in support of Agency Security Control Assessors. The requirement includes the development, implementation, sustainment, and execution of Agency Risk Management Framework functions and processes to include cybersecurity controls validation, software assurance, cybersecurity risk assessment, cybersecurity training; and providing fee-for-service management and event scheduling support. The work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; Fort Belvoir, Virginia; and Colorado Springs, Colorado, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 2, 2030. The performance period is from July 2023 to January 2030. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the Government wide Point of Entry website SAM.gov with six proposals received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $652,618 a

US Marine Management Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, was awarded a $19,785,000 firm-fixed-price with reimbursable elements contract for time charter of one U.S. Flag double hull medium range tanker in support of the transportation of fuel in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Area of Responsibility. This contract includes a 12-month base period with three one-year option periods, and one 11-month option period, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $92,944,253. The contract will be performed in Hawaii with expectation of additional worldwide possibilities, and it is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by June 2028. Working capital funds (Transportation) in the amount of $19,785,000 is obligated for fiscal year 2023, and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the System Award Management website and 13 offers were received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220523C4035). (Awarded June 16, 2023)

CDW Government LLC, Vernon Hills, Illinois, was awarded a single award, firm-fixed-price blanket purchase agreement (BPA) call order (HU000118AEV39 HU000123F0029) in support of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences’ (USUHS) Office of Chief Information Officer. This contract has a delivery date of Aug. 18, 2023 with an award amount of $10,446,774. Performance will be at Bethesda, Maryland. The base BPA was competitively solicited via GSA eBuy in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 8.405-4. Six offers were received. Operations and maintenance funds were obligated for this requirement. USUHS, Bethesda, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

