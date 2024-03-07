Washington, Cullison to Be Honored at Women’s History Banquet

Mary Washington, a longtime advocate for education and member of the St. Mary’s County Board of Education, will receive the 2024 Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement award presented by the St. Mary’s Commission for Women. Frances Cullison has been named the 2024 Hometown Shero, in recognition of her service with Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, including serving as the first female EMS chief in the county.

The women’s commission will hold its annual Women’s History Month Brunch & Awards Ceremony on March 23, 2024, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland at 44219 Airport Road, Building 3 in California, MD. Doors open at 10:30am. The annual event celebrates and recognizes the accomplishments of women and girls in the county.

This year’s theme is “Women Who Advocate for Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion.”

Each year four awards are presented: the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement and Hometown Shero awards (selected by the women’s commission), and the Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Woman awards (community nomination; selected by independent panel of judges).

Nominations are open for the Woman of the Year and Woman of Tomorrow awards. The deadline to submit nominations is 5 pm Friday, March 8.

For event information, tickets, or sponsorship opportunities, visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/cwawards. For questions, call 301-475-4200, ext.1680.

Proceeds will support the Jane Hale-Sypher scholarship through the College of Southern Maryland, which was established to help returning, non-traditional students further their educational goals.