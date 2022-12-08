WARM Needs Volunteer Drivers

WARM — Wrapping Arms ‘Round Many — St. Mary’s County’s winter emergency shelter program for homeless individuals, is in needed of volunteer drivers.

Ever wondered how you can make a difference regarding homeless individuals in the county, this is an opportunity. The county’s Department of Aging & Human Services coordinates transportation for the WARM program, including recruiting and scheduling volunteer drivers. Drivers must be 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license. Volunteers will be given access to a county-owned van. Volunteer slots are open seven days per week while WARM is operational.

Volunteer drivers are divided into an evening and a morning shift. Evening drivers pick up WARM guests at the Church of Ascension at 5:30pm for transportation to the selected host site for the evening. Morning drivers arrive at the host site by 7am the next morning to transport guests back to the Church of Ascension.

The WARM program is a partnership between the faith community, local human service agencies, and citizens to provide safe shelter and hot meals to homeless citizens during the coldest months of the year.

The first WARM season took place in October 2009 and has become very successful with more than 50 churches currently working together to provide food and shelter.

WARM operates in close partnership with St. Mary’s County Government including: the Department of Aging & Human Services, the Department of Public Works & Transportation, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services, Pyramid Walden, Three Oaks Center, and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. This year’s WARM season began November 13, and will end Monday, March 27, 2023.

To volunteer, call Ursula Harris at 301-475-4200, ext. 1658, or email [email protected].