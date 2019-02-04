Ward Virts Series to Host Pianist Hong

The College of Southern Maryland‘s Ward Virts Concert Series will feature Sahun Hong on piano at 3 pm Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at the Prince Frederick Campus.

Renowned pianist Hong will perform Beethoven: Sonata in F major and Eroica variations as well as pieces by Leon Kirchner and Copland. The concert is free. Visit the college’s website for more information.

Here is the remainder of the 2019 schedule:

Feb. 10, 2019 — Sahun Hong, piano

March 10, 2019 — Brian Ganz, piano

April 14, 2019 — Creative Concert Group, “Dvořák Reimagined”

May 12, 2019 — Jazz One, “Happening Now”

The Ward Virts Concert Series celebrates the life and talent of Ward Virts, a talented Southern Maryland pianist who died suddenly in 1993. A group of Ward’s friends and classmates conceived the Ward Virts Piano Project to bring the love of life, beauty, and music that Ward embodied to a new generation of Southern Maryland students, performers, and appreciative audiences.

The concerts are performed on a world-class handcrafted Bosendorfer Grand Piano, a gift to CSM’s Prince Frederick Campus from the Ward Virts Piano Project.

The Ward Virts Concert Series is presented by sponsors Dr. and Mrs. Henry Virts, Eric and Rané Franklin, Mary Anna Phillips, Stovy and Anne Brown, and the CSM Foundation. Grants provided by the Arts Council of Calvert County and Maryland State Arts Council also make the performances possible.

The series takes place in the Multipurpose Room 104 in Building B on the Prince Frederick Campus. All performances begin at 3 pm. Doors open at 2:30 pm. No tickets or reservations are needed.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.