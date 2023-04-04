Volunteers Sought for County Boards

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County commissioners are seeking applications from residents who are interested in serving on a local board, committee, or commission.

Volunteering to serve as member of these groups is an excellent way to meet new people while contributing to the successful operation and development of the community.

Go to the county’s website for a membership application or detailed descriptions; all applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than May 19, 2023.

Current vacancies:

Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission

Airport Advisory Board

Animal Control Advisory Board

Board of Trustees Museum Division

Commission for Women

Commission on Aging

Commission on the Environment

Economic Development Commission

Housing Authority Board

Human Relations Commission

Library Board of Trustees (May 1 application deadline)

Local Management Board

Police Accountability Board

Social Services Board

Transportation Advisory Committee

Please note the following vacancies have special requirements:

Adult Public Guardianship Review Board – Applicants must have a physical disability.

Historic Preservation Commission – Must have disciplines of architecture, architectural history, history, or archaeology.

Metropolitan Commission – Applicants must live in the 1st District.

Plumbing Fuel Gas Board – Must be a licensed plumber.

Interested residents can download an application online at stmaryscountymd.gov/boards or call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200 ext. 1707 for more information.