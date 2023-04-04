Volunteers Sought for County Boards
The St. Mary’s County commissioners are seeking applications from residents who are interested in serving on a local board, committee, or commission.
Volunteering to serve as member of these groups is an excellent way to meet new people while contributing to the successful operation and development of the community.
Go to the county’s website for a membership application or detailed descriptions; all applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than May 19, 2023.
Current vacancies:
Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission
Airport Advisory Board
- Animal Control Advisory Board
- Board of Trustees Museum Division
- Commission for Women
- Commission on Aging
- Commission on the Environment
- Economic Development Commission
- Housing Authority Board
- Human Relations Commission
- Library Board of Trustees (May 1 application deadline)
- Local Management Board
- Police Accountability Board
- Social Services Board
- Transportation Advisory Committee
Please note the following vacancies have special requirements:
- Adult Public Guardianship Review Board – Applicants must have a physical disability.
- Historic Preservation Commission – Must have disciplines of architecture, architectural history, history, or archaeology.
- Metropolitan Commission – Applicants must live in the 1st District.
- Plumbing Fuel Gas Board – Must be a licensed plumber.
Interested residents can download an application online at stmaryscountymd.gov/boards or call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200 ext. 1707 for more information.