Viterito Named to Journal Editorial Board

Posted by College of Southern Maryland on Friday, November 18, 2016 · 1 Comment

A professor at the College of Southern Maryland has been named to the editorial board of the Journal of Environment Pollution and Climate Change. Dr. Arthur Viterito, a professor of geography at CSM since 2002, has been named an executive editor of the newly launched publication. He joins other editorial coordinators on the journal’s panel from universities around the world, including institutions elsewhere in the US and in China, South Korea, Spain, Italy, and United Arab Emirates.

“I am happy to render my support and suggestions for the betterment of the journal as a vehicle for the dissemination of scientific knowledge in the environmental research community,” Dr. Viterito said.

The Journal of Environment Pollution and Climate Change is an international, open-access research publication that focuses on articles about problems, associated risks, remediation methods and techniques pertaining to air, water, soil, noise, thermal, radioactive and light pollutions, and climate change. A peer-reviewed journal, it reports original and novel research observations on the subjects of environmental pollution and climate change, contributing to the addition of new knowledge in the field.

The journal’s open access does not require a subscription, therefore it is becoming increasingly popular, making the audience truly global, Dr. Viterito said.

“This new position will give me many opportunities to interact with other scholars in the field on a regular basis,” he said. “It will help to keep me on the cutting edge of my field, and that, in turn will help me be more effective in the classroom. Both students and the college at large will benefit.”

Dr. Viterito previously has held positions at the University of Pittsburgh and George Washington University. He received his Ph.D. in geography from the University of Denver with specialties in climatology and physical geography. He has published research on radiational receipt in mountainous environments, urban climatology and global climate change.

His work in urban climatology was cited in the first report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. His publication, “The Correlation of Seismic Activity and Recent Global Warming” (Journal of Earth Science and Climatic Change, April 2016), establishes the connection of increased geothermal flux with warming of the global climate since 1979.

Throughout his professional career, Dr. Viterito has taught courses on water resources, maps and mapping, environmental hazards, weather and climate, environmental conservation, remote sensing, air photo interpretation, quantitative methods, techniques of spatial analysis, climate and human ecology, geographic information systems, advanced climatology, and climatic change.

His research interest is in assessing the natural and anthropogenic drivers of climate change.

Dr. Viterito is a member of the Association of American Geographers, the International Association for Urban Climate, and the Maryland State Geographic Information Committee.

He has agreed to work with the journal’s editorial board for a year, but he said that many times these types of appointments can last indefinitely.

