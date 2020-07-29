Virtual Town Hall to Discuss Plans for Safe Return to School

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County Public Schools will host a virtual town hall at 4 pm today, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, to discuss the planning process for the return to school in the fall.

J. Scott Smith, school superintendent, will share information with the community about how St. Mary’s County Public Schools will address the requirements of the Maryland Recovery Plan for Education and planning the safe return of students and staff to schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

The virtual town hall will be streamed live at www.smcps.org/streaming, on cable Channel 96, and on the SMCPS YouTube channel. Information about how the public can submit questions will be posted on the website above.