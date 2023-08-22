Violence, Injury, & Trauma Team to Meet

The Violence, Injury, and Trauma Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership will meet from 1 to 2pm Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Minutes from previous meetings are available here.

The action team is dedicated to addressing community violence, domestic violence, unintentional and intentional injuries, Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), and the trauma associated with these factors which can affect a person’s health and well-being.

Get involved.

New members are always welcome to join the Violence, Injury, and Trauma Action Team. To be notified of upcoming events and meetings, sign up for membership in the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership and indicate “Violence, Injury, and Trauma” as your interest.