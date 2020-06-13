Video Will Highlight Previous Flag Day Events

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, June 13, 2020

St. Mary’s County Government photo

Outdoor Event Canceled Due to COVID-19 Precautions

The 2020 Flag Day festivities, co-sponsored by the St. Mary’s County and Leonardtown commissioners, will be presented as a retrospective video to be aired on St. Mary’s County Government Channel 95 and the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

The annual outdoor event, usually held on the governmental center lawn in Leonardtown, has been canceled due to current COVID-19 guidance limiting the size of public gatherings.

However, the hallmark event is an important tradition and, instead will be recognized via video retrospective presentation. The video will feature highlight segments from previous Flag Day events, including musical performances, inspirational speeches, and various color guard presentations. Additionally, there will be special feature messages from Gov. Larry Hogan and St. Mary’s Commissioner President Randy Guy.

“Flag Day is an important day to be marked by all residents of the United States,” Commissioner Guy said. “This event commemorates the American people’s actions and recognizes the symbol of freedom our flag stands for.”

The retrospective video will air at noon, 5 pm and 8 pm on St. Mary’s County Government Channel 95 and will be available for on demand viewing on YouTube beginning Sunday, June 14, 2020.

The commissioners would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to all who have participated in past Flag Day events and look forward to future in-person gatherings.