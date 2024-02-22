Vendors, Sponsors Sought for Easter Egg Fest

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, February 22, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The county’s annual Easter Egg Festival will be held March 23 at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown.

The rain-or-shine event will be held from 11:30am to 4pm and is open to the entire community. Don’t miss this Southern Maryland spring staple, featuring the Easter Bunny, egg hunts for ages up to 12, live entertainment, free arts and crafts, face painting, local food options to purchase, and shopping from area vendors.

For a $5 fee, attendees can participate in the egg hunt, visit with the Easter Bunny and Mrs. Cottontail, enjoy face painting, and participate in a variety of other bunny-approved activities.

Vendor applications are available here.

As vendors apply and are approved, they will be contacted by the event coordinator to secure space. Vendor types include craft vendors, merchandise vendors, and food trucks.

Sponsorship applications are available here.

A variety of sponsorship levels and donation opportunities are available to support the event. Each level includes promotional benefits for your business, such as recognition in event marketing, the R&P program guide, or on social media.

Tickets for this event can be purchased online. Tickets are also available in-person at the Recreation & Parks main office in Leonardtown from 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday.

Net proceeds from the festival, along with the department’s annual golf tournament, support the Recreation & Parks Scholarship Program which provides qualified individuals the opportunity to participate in an activity at a 50% prorated amount of the registration fee.

Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1800 with questions.