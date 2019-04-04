Van Hollen to Speak April 8 at SMCM

US Sen. Chris Van Hollen is coming to St. Mary’s College of Maryland on April 8, 2019, from noon to 1 pm, and The Patuxent Partnership is a sponsor of the event. TPP members may find the speech especially appealing because Sen. Van Hollen will be speaking about Department of Defense issues, specifically.

The event is being presented in collaboration with the Center for the Study of Democracy at SMCM. Sen. Van Hollen will talk about the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, which is the new name for the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, and he willing take questions from the audience.

The University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, or USMSM, is frequently the site for workforce training and certification for businesses and agencies in St. Mary’s County and the surrounding region. The location is a hub for much of what happens with the technology community in the region, and has a huge part in the operation of Patuxent River Naval Air Station. The site has partnerships with several universities to host undergraduate and graduate courses.

The Center for the Study of Democracy at St. Mary’s College of Maryland is a joint initiative of the college and its partner institution, Historic St. Mary’s City, which was Maryland’s first capital. The center was established to promote public service and civic-mindedness, support research, and provide a forum for journalists, politicians, government officials, and scholars to address topics central to the CSD mission, according to the center’s website.

The center’s mission is to explore both current and historical issues that are related to the ideas of democracy, liberty, and justice in the context of both national and international issues and events. CSD works to create “activities that strengthen democracy and the rule of law; enhance security and individual freedoms; invigorate the civil society; encourage free enterprise; and increase economic, environmental, educational, and cultural equity,” the website states.

Attendance to Van Hollen’s speech is free, but registration is requested to ensure there is space for everyone.

This is an open seating event. Seating is not guaranteed for late arrivals.

