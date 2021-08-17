VADM Morley to Speak at TPP Dinner

The Patuxent Partnership Executive Director Bonnie Green and VADM Francis “Spanky” Morley.

US Navy VADM Francis “Spanky” Morley will be the guest speaker at The Patuxent Partnership’s members-only annual dinner on September 2.

The dinner will begin at 5:30 pm on the grounds of Historic St. Mary’s City. Enjoy the beautiful venue while networking with colleagues and VIP guests. Register here.

Appreciate the waterfront view of the St. Mary’s River during the reception hour and make your way to the newly constructed pavilion for dinner.

Join TPP in celebrating its Member of the Year and hearing from VADM Morley.

VADM Morley is the principal military deputy to the assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development, and acquisition.

The Pax Partnership thanks its event sponsors:

Platinum sponsors — KBR, NSI, and Northrup Grumman.

Silver sponsor — BELL, RMC Inc.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.