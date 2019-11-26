USDA Funds Available to Assist With Home Repairs

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The US Department of Agriculture will make funds available to repair and rehabilitate the homes of low-income residents in Charles County.

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) and Maryland Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen made the announcement about the Rural Development Housing Preservation Grant Program funds.

Charles County will offer qualifying homeowners grants and/or low-interest loans to fund critical home improvement projects. The money also will help to ensure that residents meet property and safety standards.

“Improving access to affordable housing for families in our communities is a critically important issue for the Maryland delegation,” Congressman Hoyer said. “I am pleased that these funds will be available to residents in Charles County so that they can make necessary repairs to their homes. I will continue to work with my colleague to ensure more families in our state have access to housing that is safe and affordable.”

“The projects funded by this grant will directly improve living conditions for residents of Charles County,” Sen. Cardin (D) said. “Given the lack of affordable housing options, it is critical that low-income families can afford to make necessary fixes, not least to avoid violations of property and safety standards. I will continue to advocate for policies to make housing more affordable for all Marylanders.”

“For families struggling to make ends meet, home repairs can break the bank. These federal funds will help lower income residents of Charles County make critical home improvements to ensure the safety and security of their homes,” said Sen. Van Hollen (D), a member of the Budget and Appropriations Committees. “In the Senate, I will continue working to expand economic opportunity and housing security across our state.”

The USDA awards housing preservation grants to organizations including nonprofits, state, and local government entities for the repair or rehabilitation of housing owned or occupied by low- and very-low-income rural citizens.

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.