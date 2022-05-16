US Space Force Needs a National Guard

A bill was introduced in the US Senate last week that would create a Space National Guard, reports The Hill. “Without a National Guard component for Space Force, we risk losing many talented individuals who want to keep serving their country and their states after they leave active duty, and that is simply unacceptable,” Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) said in a statement. She said that not establishing a Space National Guard was a mistake when the US Space Force was formed.

A Pentagon inspector general’s report finds that while the selection process to move the US Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama was marred by shoddy record keeping, the ultimate decision to choose Huntsville was “reasonable,” reports Military.com. The report issued May 11 is not the bombshell that opponents of the move hoped it would be after alleging that former President Donald Trump’s decision to move the command was politically motivated and a waste of resources.

ADM Linda Fagan has earned US Senate approval to be the next commandant of the Coast Guard, reports Navy Times. This makes her the first uniformed woman to lead a military branch.

The US Navy has identified the sailor who was killed last week in a training exercise in Virginia, reports The Associated Press. Electronics Technician 1st Class Ryan DeKorte of Lubbock, TX, died from injuries in a helicopter landing incident.

The Navy remains mum about an unexplained sinking of a service vessel last year, reports Navy Times. The vessel sank under unclear circumstances, at an undisclosed location, while testing secretive technology — and that’s about all the Navy will say.

A US Army soldier was fatally mauled by a bear and another soldier was injured at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, reports Military.com The incident occurred in a remote training area. It is not clear what kind of bear attacked the soldiers. No other details were available.

The US Navy has been given six months to submit its plan for closing the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility in Hawaii after fuel leaked into the local water supply and contaminated the service’s drinking water, reports Military.com. An order from the Hawaii Department of Health requires the Navy to come up with a plan to drain underground tanks by June 30 and shutter the facility by November 1.

Finland said it will move quickly to apply for membership into NATO, reports Military.com. Russia reacted to the development, saying that Finland’s move to join NATO won’t help stability and security in Europe.

The Defense Department’s Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation is accepting grant applications for the Defense Community Infrastructure Program for fiscal 2022. The program supports projects that impact installations as well as their surrounding communities. Information of eligibility requirements can be found here. A St. Mary’s County crosswalk in Lexington Park was awarded funds last year, LexLeader reported.

The Pentagon’s Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office has finished its demonstrations of high-power microwave systems that are capable of taking out multiple drone threats at once, reports Defense News. The threat of drone swarms is increasing, and the Pentagon is racing to ensure it can defeat them.

Lockheed Martin is testing new artificial intelligence technology to fight wildfires, reports Fox31 in Colorado. Lockheed and tech company NVIDIA are creating maps and models. Together they use variables like wind, humidity, vegetation, and topography to not only determine what the fire is doing but also what it will do next.

The first rule of this flight club: tell everyone about it. Chesapeake Bay Magazine features one writer’s experience spending the day at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum in Lexington Park.

COL Steven Puckett has taken over command of the Tactical Airlift Program Office (PMA-207) at NAS Pax River, reports The Southern Maryland Chronicle, from CAPT Steven Nassau. The program office is responsible for the C-12 Huron, C-26 Metroliner, UC-35 Citation, C-20 Gulfstream, DC-9, C-37 Transport, C-38 Courier, C-40 Clipper, and the C/KC-130 Hercules.

Joint Chiefs Chairman GEN Mark Milley said he will take a hard look at whether to recommend increases this year in the Basic Allowance for Housing for areas where troops are seeing skyrocketing increases in housing costs, reports Marine Corps Times.

Military families are seeing a shortage of baby formula in military stores, reports Navy Times. For now, however, overseas and remote commissaries have adequate supplies of baby products on hand, said Kevin Robinson, a spokesman for the Defense Commissary Agency.

All of the US Army’s fatal on-duty ground tactical vehicle accidents since 2018 have had one thing in common, reports Army Times. BRIG GEN Andrew Hilmes, the service’s top safety officer, said that every single soldier who died either wasn’t wearing a seatbelt or didn’t have a functional one available.

Astronomers have captured the first image of the Milky Way’s huge black hole, reports The Associated Press. The colorized image unveiled Thursday is from the consortium behind the Event Horizon Telescope, a collection of eight synchronized radio telescopes around the world.

The Biden administration said it will seek to hasten construction of roads, bridges, wind farms, and more by tweaking the federal review process for environmental and other permits, reports Maryland Matters.

An early review of “Top Gun: Maverick” calls it the “best legacy sequel to a single movie,” reports UPI. The flight scenes capture “exciting new maneuvers” the US F-18s are capable of performing.

Contracts:

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland (N66001-19-D-3407); Perspecta Engineering Inc., Chantilly, Virginia (N66001-19-D-3415); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia (N66001-19-D-3408); ICF Inc. LLC, Fairfax, Virginia (N66001-19-D-3409); Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia (N66001-19-D-3410); Peraton Inc., Herndon, Virginia (N66001-19-D-3411); Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, California (N66001-19-D-3412); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia (N66001-19-D-3413); and Scientific Research Corp., Atlanta, Georgia (N66001-19-D-3414), are exercising Option Period 1 with a value of $231,167,249 for a cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract with a maximum value of $802,045,894, for professional technical and management support services to support Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) in establishing and maintaining cyberspace operations and enabling product lines, programs and projects. All work is expected to be performed in San Diego, California. Work will be completed by May 6, 2024, and if all options are exercised, will continue until May 6, 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as task orders issued using research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds; other procurement (Navy) funds; operation and maintenance (Navy) funds; working capital (Defense) funds; and Foreign Military Sales funding. The requirement was competitively procured through full and open competition and solicited through the Federal Business Opportunities website, with 18 offers received in response to this solicitation. NIWC Pacific, San Diego, is the contracting activity. (Awarded May 7, 2022)

RQ-Magann JV, Carlsbad, California, is awarded a $299,817,450 firm-fixed-price contract for replacement of submarine Pier 3 at Naval Station Norfolk. The work to be performed provides for construction of a new Pier 3 and CEP-176 (Controlled Entry Point-176) wharf to support berthing of Los Angeles, Virginia, and Virginia Payload Module class submarines with shore-to-ship utilities; correct deficiencies of existing bulkhead CEP-102; construct new relieving platform and new utility service building; outfit Pier 4 South for berthing of submarines during project construction; demolish Pier 3 and Pier 3T; perform dredging; and construct security enclave. The contract is incrementally funded with the first increment of $74,696,000 being allocated at the time of award. The second increment will be funded in fiscal 2023 at $137,439,000. The third increment will be funded in fiscal 2024 at $87,682,450. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by February 2027. Fiscal 2022 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $74,696,000 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website with five non-price and price proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-22-C-0017).

Deloitte Consulting LLP, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded an estimated $12,500,000 modification to a previously awarded, cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00039-19-D-0007) for a training virtual environment (TVE) that will host the Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES) training curriculum and deliver curriculum packages for CANES baselines. The TVE is a virtualized computing environment that fully replicates the functionality of CANES that provides realistic and testable training and scenarios. The TVE provides a centrally located and integrated learning management system that allows for rapid curriculum updates and configuration changes. No funds will be placed on contract or obligated at the time of award. Other procurement, Navy funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued upon award of the contract modification. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (45%); Phoenix, Arizona (40%); Pensacola, Florida (14%); and Virginia Beach, Virginia (1%). Work is expected to be completed by December 2023. This sole source contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source (Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-1). Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Consolidated Analysis Center Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $9,813,519 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract action for engineering services for amphibious and auxiliary ships. The contract is structured with an 11-month base period and a six-month option period, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $15,243,206. Work is expected to be performed in Washington, DC (72%); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (8%); Glen Burnie, Maryland (5%); Arlington, Virginia (5%); Mount Laurel, New Jersey (4%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (4%); and Pascagoula, Mississippi (2%), and is expected to be completed by October 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $100,000 will be obligated at time of award, of which $100,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, Norco, California, is the contracting activity (N6426722C0010).

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia, has been awarded a $34,325,189 modification (P00008) under indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity hybrid firm-fixed-price/cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (HR001121F0012) to exercise Option Year 1 of the Enterprise Support Services (ESS2) program. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $65,553,539 from $31,228,350. Fiscal 2021 and 2022 funds in the amount of $22,965,026 are being obligated at the time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $136,667,022 modification (P00157) to contract W58RGZ-17-C-0011 for contractor logistics support services for government-owned fixed-wing fleets performing transport aircraft missions. Work will be performed in Germantown, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $30,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $16,013,615 modification (001DX) to contract WF2P1J12-G-0028 for logistics support services, including maintenance, supply and transportation. Work will be performed at Fort Polk, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of May 17, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $16,013,614 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Aery Aviation LLC, Newport News, Virginia, has been awarded a $9,950,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Joint Base Aerial Gunnery Target Towing. Work will be performed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, and is expected to be completed by May 15, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $3,500 are being obligated at the time of award. The 673rd Contracting Squadron, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, is the contracting activity (FA5000-22-D-0021).

DLT Solutions LLC, Herndon, Virginia, is awarded a $70,000,000 modification (P00009) increasing the ceiling available to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed priced contract (N00189-18-D-Q001). This modification will provide for firm-fixed-price orders allowing the Department of the Navy to continue to purchase licenses and technical support for Oracle software programs. This modification will bring the estimated cumulative value of the total contract value from the original $379,309,544 to $449,309,544. The contract is in its last year of the five-year ordering period, with no option periods. All work will be performed in Herndon, Virginia, and the ordering period of the contract is expected to be completed by May 2023. No funding will be obligated at time of award. Operation and maintenance (Navy) funds will fund individual orders with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center, Norfolk Contracting Department, Mechanicsburg Office, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Ingalls Shipbuilding Division, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is awarded a $58,396,917 hybrid cost-plus-award-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee with a special performance incentive, and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-4205 to exercise options for planning yard support for LPD 17 amphibious transport dock ships, LHD 1/LHA 6 amphibious assault ships, LSD 41/49 dock landing ships, and LCC 19 amphibious command ship. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi, with on-site technical support for Chief of Naval Operations availabilities in Mayport, Florida; Norfolk, Virginia; San Diego, California; and Sasebo, Japan. Work is expected to be completed by May 2023. No funding will be obligated at the time of award. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding Gulf Coast, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-4205).

Brooks & Perkins Inc., Cadillac, Michigan (N00174-22-D-0011); and Garrett Container Systems Inc., Accident, Maryland (N00174-22-D-0012), are awarded a combined $22,500,000 in firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contracts for the manufacture, testing and spare parts of metal weapons containers. Each awardee will be awarded $500 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. These contracts include a five-year ordering period with a cumulative value of $22,500,000 to the two vendors combined. Work will be performed in Cadillac, Michigan; and Accident, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by May 2027. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Defense) funds of $1,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with two offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

