US Central Commander Gen. Frank McKenzie says the threat from Iran that prompted the deployment of reinforcements to the Persian Gulf region has not diminished, reports Washington Examiner. “We continue to see possible imminent threats” of a potential Iranian attack, said the top commander of US forces in that region. The USS Abraham Lincoln, with its contingent of warships and about 70 aircraft, is the centerpiece of the Pentagon’s response to Iranian threats to attack US forces or commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf region, reports Navy Times. The carrier’s presence has made an important difference, said Gen. McKenzie. The general said he is still concerned by Iran’s potential for aggression, reports Military Times, and he would not rule out requesting additional forces.

Acting DefSec Patrick Shanahan laid out the actions the US will begin taking to suspend Turkey’s participation in the F-35 program, reports Military.com. DoD has given Turkey one last chance to cancel its order of the Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile system before it begins removing the NATO ally from the Joint Strike Fighter program.

Raytheon and United Technologies Corp. will merge, reports Defense News. The new company will be called Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and the deal should be completed by mid 2020. A new website was launched over the weekend explain the merger.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense officially confirmed the death of a Japan Air Self Defense Force pilot who went missing after the F-35A he was flying crashed off northern Japan in April, reports The Diplomat.

Dallas Innovates reports that North Texas has been attracting advanced manufacturing companies for decades, and it remains an attractive region for new companies to locate and for current employers to expand. Advanced manufacturing facilities in that region turn out such things as high-tech fighter jets, high-tech heavy duty trucks, and the most-advanced helicopters in the world.

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency wants to automate air-to-air combat, which would free pilots to concentrate on the larger air battle creating a human-machine team. Artificial intelligence is meeting its next match: aerial dogfighting, reports C4ISRNET.

US service members are being evaluated for potential injuries after their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Niger on Saturday, reports Military Times. No one was killed in the incident. Brig. Gen. Laura Yeager has been named the new commander of the California National Guard’s 40th Infantry Division, reports Military.com. She will be the first female officer to command an infantry division in the guard. Three military installations are being considered to temporarily house unaccompanied immigrant children who have been apprehended at the border, reports Military Times. A year and a half after a fatal crash in the Philippine Sea, the Navy has recovered the wreckage of the missing C-2A Greyhound from more than three miles below the surface, USNI News reports. Five years into basing guided-missile destroyers in Spain, the Navy has announced it will start to cycle out the warships — USS Donald Cook, USS Ross, USS Porter and USS Carney – out of Naval Station Rota, USNI News reports. Contracts: Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Stratford, Connecticut, a Lockheed Martin Co., is awarded $542,023,016 for firm-fixed price modification P00074 to a previously awarded fixed-price-incentive-firm contract (N00019-14-C-0050) in support of the Presidential Helicopter Replacement Program (VH-92A). This modification exercises an option for the procurement of six Low Rate Initial Production Lot 1 Presidential Helicopters, as well as interim contractor support, initial spares, support equipment, and system parts replenishment. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut (50 percent); Coatesville, Pennsylvania (36 percent); Owego, New York (10 percent); Patuxent River, Maryland (3 percent); and Quantico, Virginia (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2022. Fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $542,023,016 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. QED Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N32253-19-D-0008); ORBIS Inc., Mount Pleasant, South Carolina (N32253-19-D-0009); Oceaneering International Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia (N32253-19-D-0010); Delphinus Engineering, Inc., Eddystone, Pennsylvania (N32253-19-D-0011); Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Connecticut (N32253-19-D-0012); and Confluence Corp. doing business as Regal Service Co., Honolulu, Hawaii (N32253-19-D-0013), are awarded a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with firm-fixed-pricing for the procurement of non-nuclear, non-SUBSAFE touch labor at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Hawaii. The maximum ceiling value for all six contracts is $49,000,000 with options included. Touch labor trades include: marine electrician, electronics technician, temporary service sheetmetal mechanic, temporary service electrician, temporary service pipefitter, inside machinist, marine machinery mechanic, shipwright, plastic fabricator/woodcrafting, fabric worker, sandblaster, painter, painter/sandblaster, laborer, shipfitter mechanic, sheetmetal mechanic, firewatch/tankwatch, welder, pipefitter, and insulator. The six contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contracts. Work will be performed in the state of Hawaii, and is expected to be complete by June 2020. Fiscal 2019 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $15,000 ($2,500 per awardee) will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. These contracts were competitively procured with six offers received via the Federal Business Opportunities website. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility is the contracting activity.

