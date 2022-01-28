UCAC Committee to Join Sotterley Event

Historic Sotterley will present People and Perspectives with an exciting panel featuring the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions Education Committee.

The February 9 panel will discuss the importance, impact, and scope of the education committee’s work in the area. The free virtual event is a part of Sotterley’s Common Ground Initiative.

7 pm Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Hear about the vision and purpose of UCAC education from the people that research and contribute to the creation of publications, monuments, celebrations, and oral histories that celebrate the role of African-Americans in St. Mary’s County, MD. The panel will discuss their journey, their obstacles, and their victories to inspire and highlight the urgency to preserve and share this history.

UCAC is a local organization that documents, educates, and commemorates African-Americans who have contributed to the history and development of St. Mary’s County, and advocates for improvements for equitable healthcare, education, and community building for all.

The presentation is made possible by the support of Maryland Humanities and the Maryland Heritage Area Authority.

Visit Sotterley’s website for more information.