TPP Panel Topic: Carrier Strike Groups

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, December 2, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The United Kingdom’s carrier strike group led by HMS Queen Elizabeth and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces led by Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Ise joined with US Navy carrier strike groups led by flagships USS Ronald Reagan and USS Carl Vinson to conduct multiple carrier strike group operations in the Philippine Sea. The integrated at-sea operations brought together more than 15,000 sailors across six nations. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gray Gibson)

The Patuxent Partnership and the Association of Naval Aviation Pax River Squadron will present “Training Carrier Strike Groups for the Peer Fight.”

The virtual event will be held from 4 to 6 pm December 16.

Attendees will receive log-in details after registration here.

The event will feature speakers RDML Jeff “Caesar” Czerewko, director, Fleet Integrated Readiness and Analysis at FFC (confirmed), and RDML Max “Pepper” McCoy, NAWDC commander, or his deputy CAPT Steve “Sonic” Hejmanowski.

The confirmed panelists are:

CAPT Lisa “Peppy” Sullivan, PMA-205 Training Systems

CAPT Dusty “Gigi” Rhodes, OPNAV N980S

CAPT Ramiro “Flo” Flores, PMA-226, also has been invited to be a panelist.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.