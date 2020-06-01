TPP Kicks Off 3-Part Webinar Series

The Patuxent Partnership is planning a three-part webinar series. The webinars will begin June 9, 2020. Other sessions will be offered June 16 and July 14.

The topic of the June 9 session: Adapt. Respond. Thrive. The ART of Collaboration: Connecting and Contributing to Community in Crisis.

In response to COVID-19, self-forming teams in Southern Maryland are demonstrating the spirited collaboration and adaptive thinking that are hallmarks of innovative communities. Join The Pax Partnership for a webinar series that takes lessons from these teams to unleash the talent and resources of all who want to help Southern Maryland thrive, in this crisis and beyond it.

In the first webinar, Innovating in Crisis, you’ll hear three local success stories of collaboration and innovation to support those on the frontlines and others in crisis.

Attendees will share and discover additional community needs. Matt Scassero, director of the UMD UAS Test Site, and Kevin Switick, CEO of AVIAN, will host each the webinar from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Learn more and register here.

June 16 — The ART of Collaboration. Join an action group based on common concerns.

July 14 — Contributing & Connecting to Community. Share your action group’s acco0mplishment.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.