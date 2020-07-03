Town’s First Friday Events Are Back

The Old Jail Museum, a popular landmark in the heart of Leonardtown, will be open to the public for the restarted Leonardtown First Fridays, on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 5 to 8 pm.

Interested visitors are encouraged to come and take a tour of this unique and fascinating historic site while enjoying Leonardtown First Friday that evening.

Staff will be on-hand to showcase the Old Jail and its interesting story. A special exhibit regarding Benjamin Hance, a young African-American man who was held at the Old Jail in 1887 and later lynched by a local mob, will be on display during this opening. Mr. Hance is the only documented lynching victim recorded in St. Mary’s County.

Numerous safety precautions will be enacted regarding social distancing and sanitization. All guests are required to wear face coverings while inside the museum. Only two visitors may enter building at a time (or a family unit of no more than 4).

For more information about the Old Jail Museum, visit www.Facebook.com/TheOldJailMuseum.

The Old Jail Museum is at 41625 Court House Drive, Leonardtown, MD 20650, on the grounds of the courthouse in downtown Leonardtown, a short walk from the square.