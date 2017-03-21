Time to Submit Fairy Homes to AMG

April is the perfect time for Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center to bring patrons outdoors for a fun and magical search for fairy homes – a search that can continue through September. Artists who wish to display their own fairy homes need to submit their applications to Annmarie Garden before the March 24 deadline.

Artists can submit all things magical – including fairy homes, fairy gardens, gnome homes, elf houses, and much more! There are two new categories this year: Fairies in the Garden and Children’s Fairy Garden.

Once the fairy homes have been placed throughout AMG’s gardens and along its path, it will be time for the annual Fairy & Gnome Home Festival, set from noon to 4 pm April 23, 2017. Admission to the festival is free for members, $5 for non-members; free for children 2 and younger. No pets are allowed at the festival. The event is held rain or shine.

The Fairy & Gnome Home Festival is a magical afternoon of creative play, crafts, games, unicorn rides, bubble magic, a petting zoo, music, and more. Along the enchanted Wooded Path, patrons will find a Fairy Lolly, Gnome Games, the Troll’s Treasure Trough, strolling entertainers, Fantasy face painting, and a petting zoo full of baby animals. Patrons can build their own fairy house or gnome home, and engage in a variety of imaginative activities. The Fairy House Festival is an unforgettable day in the garden.

There will be more than 60 handmade fairy houses and gnome homes along the enchanted pathway. Visitors will be able to design their own Woodland Crowns using natural elements or make a Goodluck Gnome in the artLAB.

The entertainment schedule includes dances and performances, songs, Celtic and folk music, and hoop dancing.

About Annmarie Garden

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, Annmarie Garden is located in scenic Solomons, MD. The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest past permanent and loaned sculpture, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art. Annmarie Garden also presents a variety of award-winning special events, gallery shows, and engaging public art programs.

Annmarie Garden’s Studio School offers creative classes for all ages and abilities taught by a talented faculty. Annmarie Garden is conveniently located just off Route 2-4, on Dowell Road; open 9 am to 5 pm daily; the Murray Arts Building and Gift Shop are open 10 am to 5 pm daily.

