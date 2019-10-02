Tickets Available for NavSec Lehman Lunch, Book Signing

The Patuxent Partnership and the AFCEA Southern Maryland chapter will host the former secretary of the Navy John F. Lehman Jr. at a luncheon and book-signing on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Lexington Park, MD.

Dr. Lehman is a founding partner of the firm JFLCO and has been involved in all aspects of the firm’s private equity investment and management activities since its inception.

As chairman, Dr. Lehman provides strategic and oversight expertise and approves all capital commitments made by JFLCO. Immediately prior to forming JFLCO, he spent three years as a managing director in corporate finance at PaineWebber Inc. where he led the firm’s Aerospace and Defense Group.

From 1981 to 1987, Dr. Lehman served as secretary of the US Navy. As the chief executive of the Navy, he was responsible for the management of 1.2 million people, an annual budget of $95 billion and total assets equivalent to those of the seven largest Fortune 500 corporations combined.

Prior to serving as secretary of the Navy, Dr. Lehman was president of the aerospace consulting firm Abington Corporation, served as a delegate to the Mutual Balanced Force Reductions negotiations, was the deputy director of the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency and served as a senior staff member to Dr. Henry Kissinger at the White House.

He has served on the boards of Ball Corporation, TI Group plc, Westland Helicopter plc, Sedgwick plc and many of JFLCO’s realized investments. He currently is a director of National Response Corporation, Trident Maritime Systems, Verisk Inc., and EnerSys. He is also chairman of the Princess Grace Foundation and an Overseer of the School of Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Lehman was also a member of the 9/11 Commission and the National Defense Commission.

A Pennsylvania native, Dr. Lehman holds a B.S. degree from St. Joseph’s University, B.A. and M.A. degrees from Cambridge University, and a Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania. For more than two decades, he flew various tactical aircraft for the Naval Reserve.

Mr. Lehman will participate in a question-and-answer session on Oct. 11 and sign copies of his critically acclaimed book, “Oceans Ventured: Winning the Cold War at Sea,” at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall at 46900 S. Shangri La Drive.

Program agenda includes:

11:30 am – Lunch

Noon – Program begins

12:50 pm – Q & A

1 pm – Program concludes

1:10 pm – Book signing

2 pm – Conclusion

Cost of $20 will include registration, Mission BBQ buffet lunch, and gratuity. Late registration at the door will be $25. Register for the event here.

Tickets are on sale now and will continue until Oct. 8.

Signed books will be $25 at the luncheon. Other book copies can be purchased at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum gift store.

Corporate sponsorships are available for this special event at Blue ($400) and Gold ($1,000) levels. For more information, contact Barbara Ives at barbaraives3@gmail.com.

