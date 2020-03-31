Theater Group Honors Actors, Performances

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The Newtowne Players theater group celebrated its 15th season with its annual Triple Notch Awards on March 14, 2020, at Olde Breton Inn in Leonardtown.

The event was attended by more than 80 NTP members, family, and friends who honored outstanding performances, outstanding volunteerism, and outstanding handiwork.

The 15th season was a big one with a total of eight plays or musicals: “Romeo and Juliet,” “Wait Until Dark,” “Christmas Belles,” “She Loves Me,” “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” “A Night on Broadway,” “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” and “Julius Caesar.”

The winners were announced in two categories: play and musical. Congratulations to all the winners, nominees, and production teams for another wonderful year.

And the winners:

Sound Design of a Play – Jay McKulka for Julius Caesar

Sound Design of a Musical – Jay McKulka for The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas

Lighting Design of a Play – Sean Burke for Wait Until Dark

Lighting Design of a Musical – Tom McCarthy for She Loves Me

Set Design of a Play – Steve Pugh for Brighton Beach Memoirs

Set Design of a Musical – P. Wade Thompson for She Loves Me

Costume Design of a Play – Debbie Watson for Romeo and Juliet

Costume Design of a Musical – Kristina Faison for She Loves Me

Properties Design of a Play – Diane Trautman for Wait Until Dark

Properties Design of a Musical – Aeryn Phillips for She Loves Me

Direction of a Play – Beth Sanford for Romeo and Juliet

Direction of a Musical – P. Wade Thompson for She Loves Me

Stage Management of a Play – Kathryn Teague for Christmas Belles

Stage Management of a Musical – Meg Pugh for She Loves Me

Solo Musical Performance – “A Bus to Amarillo” from The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas performed by Megan Rankin Herring

Ensemble Musical Performance – “My Shot” from A Night on Broadway performed by Eddie Carter and the cast.

Supporting Actor in a Play – Randy Tusing “Jack Jerome” for Brighton Beach Memoirs

Supporting Actor in a Musical – Larry Silvestro “Mr. Maraczek” for She Loves Me

Supporting Actress in a Play – Sharol Buck “Nurse” for Romeo and Juliet

Supporting Actress in a Musical – Jenny Meisinger “Ilona Ritter” for She Loves Me

Lead Actress in a Play – Stephanie Dali “Suzy Hendrix” for Wait Until Dark

Lead Actress in a Musical – Megan Rankin Herring “Miss Mona” for The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas

Lead Actor in a Play – Colin Maher “Romeo” for Romeo and Juliet

Lead Actor in a Musical – Carlton Silvestro “Georg Novak” for She Loves Me

People’s Choice Play – Randy Tusing “Jack Jerome” for Brighton Beach Memoirs

People’s Choice Musical – Sarah Gravelle “Amalia Balish” for She Loves Me

Ensemble Cast of a Play – The cast of Brighton Beach Memoirs

Ensemble Cast of a Musical – The cast of She Loves Me

Overall Production of a Play – Brighton Beach Memoirs

Overall Production of a Musical – She Loves Me

Achievement Award – Hunter Martin for original score (Romeo and Juliet)

Achievement Award – Jenny Meisinger for adaptation of Shakespeares works

Founder’s Award – Sara Espinosa

Volunteer of the Year – Stacey Park