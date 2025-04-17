The Skill Kids Need Most – Right Now

Uncertainty can be hard on both kids and adults. When the world feels unpredictable, emotional connection and empathy become powerful tools for grounding ourselves and supporting those around us. This month, we’re focusing on how understanding emotions and practicing empathy can help us navigate change with strength and connection.

To help caregivers, educators, and anyone who supports kids in building emotional awareness and nurturing empathy, Walden Wise has created an easy-to-digest mini-course called Empathy Matters. Grounded in science, Empathy Matters provides practical tools you can start using today delivered over a series of four emails.

Short, actionable, and delivered right to your Inbox, Empathy Matters is ready for you right now (for free): Sign up to get started.

Ready for a short sample? Try This:

Next time a child expresses a big feeling, pause and reflect back what they said: “It sounds like you’re feeling really _________ (frustrated, angry, sad) right now. I’m here to listen.” Simple validation helps kids feel seen and supported.

At Walden Wise, we believe each of us has the power — and the meaningful responsibility — to extend this circle of care. By sharing these resources, you’re not just passing along information; you’re offering others a pathway to understanding and peace in their caregiving journey. This is the heart of CoCreating: reaching out, connecting, and expanding a circle of support that touches every child through the adults who care for them.

A conversation, as simple as it may seem, can be the beginning of something profound.

Here are some ideas to help you get the conversation started:

“Did you know nearly half of parents say they’re so stressed they can barely function? It really made me think about focusing more on managing my own stress. Do you have special things you do for yourself?”

“I came across something interesting from Walden Wise about finding a ‘just right’ level of stress. It’s called the U-Curve, and it helps you stay balanced. Have you heard of it?”

“I get these resources from Walden Wise with great ideas on managing stress in a healthy way — for both us and the kids. Let me know if you’d like to check them out, and maybe we can explore some ideas together and talk about it.”

“Sometimes I read things that just ‘get’ what it’s like to care for kids these days. Walden Wise shared something about how understanding our stress helps us support kids better. Have you seen anything like that?

Together, we’re expanding the circle, creating an endless ripple of care and connection. Thank you for being part of this journey.

