The Rex Hosts Fundraiser for Leadership SoMD

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The Rex in Leonardtown, MD, presented nonprofit organization Leadership Southern Maryland with a $5,926 check, proceeds of a March 18 fundraiser featuring the Blazin’ Keys Dueling Pianos.

The Rex partnered with the LSM Executive Program Class of 2023, who approached owner Joe Kurley with the idea to host an encore performance of fan favorites, the Blazin’ Keys, to raise funds for a class gift to LSM.

“When posed with the question of what to do as a class fundraiser, I immediately thought of hosting an event at The Rex,” said Ryan Morning, AVA group president and co-founder and LSM class member. “The recently completed Rex Theatre, a 300+ person event venue, was the perfect location to host a Dueling Pianos event, and having worked with the Blazin’ Keys, I knew they would like the venue and put on a great show.”

“To say we had a blast is an understatement,” Mr. Kurley said. “The Blazin’ Keys always bring audiences to their feet. The fun we all had that night was enhanced, for us at The Rex, by the fact that we were also supporting our community.”

“Joe Kurley and general manager Kiera Johnson are fantastic to work with,” Mr. Morning added. “They do so much to help support local nonprofits and went over and above to ensure this event was a success. From coordinating ticket sales and displaying the logos of our sponsors, to special touches like sponsors’ names on table displays and ushering sponsors to their tables, The Rex helped the LSM Class of 2023 set the bar high! And the venue is fantastic. There is truly not a bad seat in the house.”

Leadership Southern Maryland’s flagship Executive Program is an interactive nine-month “behind-the-scenes” experience designed to enhance the collaborative abilities of the region’s top senior professionals. LSM welcomes mid- to senior-level executives who are committed to addressing the community needs of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.