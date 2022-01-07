TEDxGreatMillsWomen Presents ‘What Now?’

Join TEDxGreatMillsWomen as it hears from three women who are imagining new possibilities and exploring new ideas for how we might live and work better together in the years to come. The virtual event has been rescheduled for 7 to 8:30 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Tickets are free, but donations will be gratefully accepted. Registration is required here.

From California, to Calvert County and Baltimore, these women will discuss topics ranging from trauma, hope, and healing, to belonging and how to build a better community. There will be an interactive panel session after the presentation.

Danielle Duvall Adams: When you learn a new piece of information that is inconsistent with strongly held beliefs how do you respond? Danielle shares her thoughts on how a better tomorrow will require all of us to work together rather than focusing on our differences.

Louise Phipps Senft: At some point in your life, you will have a loved one hospitalized for a serious condition. Louise, a leader in the field of conflict resolution and creator of Blink of an Eye Podcast on trauma healing, offers a tool kit of advocacy skills and practices so you can be a good partner with the medical team and promote healing.

Cat Moore: Belonging is our deepest human need, and yet loneliness is a national crisis and driving droves of workers to seek new employment in hopes of mattering somewhere. Cat shares lessons from her 10,000 coffee chats in Los Angeles with strangers who turned into “framily,” asking “What if we could become WiFi hotspots of connection in our daily grinds just by slowing down and paying attention to each other?”

For more information, click here.