TechPort Launches 3D Virtual Tour

Posted by TechPort on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Take a 3D, 360° Interactive Virtual Tour of the Community’s Innovation Hub — TechPort in the heart of the new aviation technology park at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.

TechPort has added the Interactive Virtual Tour as a new online feature of their website, TechPort UAS Business Incubator.

Community members and TechPort clients can use the new feature to gain an inside look of the facility, giving everyone a real-life, interactive experience, and a clean tour of the TechPort facilities located six miles south of NAS Patuxent River.

In addition to touring the building itself, the feature allows community members to learn more about TechPort’s clients and the services provided at the facility. For example, TechPort has a 3D Printing Room, which can be visited on the virtual tour. There is an open community space at TechPort as well. This — and more — can be discovered in the new online tour!

Take a tour now! Begin here.

About TechPort

TechPort, UAS Business Incubator and Community Innovation Hub of Southern Maryland, is a business incubator, think tank and the center of the Southern Maryland innovation zone. Located at St. Mary’s County Airport, TechPort began operations in April 2018 and is supported by the U.S. Navy, St. Mary’s County, and the University of Maryland. Its mission is to grow the area’s economic base by accelerating innovation and assisting entrepreneurs to create and build new tech-based companies. Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and other autonomous systems are the primary focus of the incubator.

For more information about TechPort at the Aviation Technology Park at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, contact Tommy Luginbill, 44185 Airport Road, California, MD 20619; Email: tommylug@gmail.com. Or visit TechPort’s Leader Member Page; or visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn.